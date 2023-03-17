Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years.

Mar. 17, 2023  

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors, as its next student production. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Director Benjamin Cole is thrilled to present this frighteningly funny musical with some incredible student performers. "Each song is a clever new bite of tickling excitement as the show builds tantalizing tension," Cole offers, "it takes so much energy from our actors to serve up all the sizzling scenes, but the final meal is worth it." Assistant Director, Kayla René adds, "The young actors tackling this dense, dark, and hilarious story are incredibly dedicated to bringing this grounded magical moment to life. Uplifted through do-wop bops and thrilling puppetry, these actors have fought to find a balance between comedy and horror, diving into the beloved text and music to discover the humanity under the dirt of Skid Row." The show runs a filling 120 minutes with one intermission and hopes to excite and satisfy the craving for hungry musical theatre lovers. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Gina McKee, Music Direction by Roxas Shepherd, Dance Choreography by Annabelle Ouellet, Lighting Design by Matt FitzGerald, and Sound Design by Melanie Chen Cole.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Talia Baird, Carlsbad; Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Camyn Buchenau, Rancho Peñasquitos; Makena Cardenas, Carlsbad; Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Addy Ganel, Carmel Valley; Jillian Means, Carlsbad; Michelle Molina-Lopez, Rancho Santa Fe; Victoria Olivares, Tierrasanta; Harvey Parsons, Encinitas; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairmont; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach;).

Performances are April 6th through 9th on the mainstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.




Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA Photo
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA
Diversionary Theatre announces the cast and creative team for its production of Monsters of the American Cinema by Christian St. Croix, directed by Desireé Clarke.  
Review: THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at San Diegos Civic Center Theater Photo
Review: THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at San Diego's Civic Center Theater
Edo de Waart is now in his fourth year as Principal Guest Conductor of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. In his long career he’s headed orchestras on four continents and taught in this country’s finest music schools. It’s no coincidence that his frequent conducting appearances in San Diego have coincided with the orchestra’s tremendous improvement in quality. De Waart knows what he’s doing in everything from Bach to his latest recording, a mystically moody contemporary symphony by Wim Henderickx  No wonder then that he chose works from three different eras for his most recent San Diego concert: The Chairman Dances ( Foxtrot for Orchestra) by John Adams, Mozart’s 23rd piano concerto, and Rachmaninoff’s 2nd symphony.
Nic Reveless GHOSTS Will Receive A Posthumous World Premiere Next Month At San Diego Opera Photo
Nic Reveles's GHOSTS Will Receive A Posthumous World Premiere Next Month At San Diego Opera
San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season continues with another world premiere evening when the Company presents Ghosts, an evening of three horror-inspired one-act operas by composer Nicolas Reveles on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. San Diego, CA).
Browse San Diego Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse San Diego Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including San Diego!

More Hot Stories For You


Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMADiversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA
March 16, 2023

Diversionary Theatre announces the cast and creative team for its production of Monsters of the American Cinema by Christian St. Croix, directed by Desireé Clarke.  
Nic Reveles's GHOSTS Will Receive A Posthumous World Premiere Next Month At San Diego OperaNic Reveles's GHOSTS Will Receive A Posthumous World Premiere Next Month At San Diego Opera
March 15, 2023

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season continues with another world premiere evening when the Company presents Ghosts, an evening of three horror-inspired one-act operas by composer Nicolas Reveles on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. San Diego, CA).
Photos: First Look At Phillip Magin & Stephen Simpson In TEDx TALKS: THE MURDER ROOMPhotos: First Look At Phillip Magin & Stephen Simpson In TEDx TALKS: THE MURDER ROOM
March 9, 2023

See first look photos of Phillip Magin and Stephen Simpson in TEDx Talks: The Murder Room.
THE OUTSIDERS World Premiere Extended at La Jolla PlayhouseTHE OUTSIDERS World Premiere Extended at La Jolla Playhouse
March 9, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced a week-long extension for its world-premiere production of The Outsiders, the new musical adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s groundbreaking film.
Trinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This MonthTrinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This Month
March 7, 2023

Trinity Theatre Company continues their 11th Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd with their first New Works Festival.
share