LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors, as its next student production. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Director Benjamin Cole is thrilled to present this frighteningly funny musical with some incredible student performers. "Each song is a clever new bite of tickling excitement as the show builds tantalizing tension," Cole offers, "it takes so much energy from our actors to serve up all the sizzling scenes, but the final meal is worth it." Assistant Director, Kayla René adds, "The young actors tackling this dense, dark, and hilarious story are incredibly dedicated to bringing this grounded magical moment to life. Uplifted through do-wop bops and thrilling puppetry, these actors have fought to find a balance between comedy and horror, diving into the beloved text and music to discover the humanity under the dirt of Skid Row." The show runs a filling 120 minutes with one intermission and hopes to excite and satisfy the craving for hungry musical theatre lovers. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Gina McKee, Music Direction by Roxas Shepherd, Dance Choreography by Annabelle Ouellet, Lighting Design by Matt FitzGerald, and Sound Design by Melanie Chen Cole.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Talia Baird, Carlsbad; Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Camyn Buchenau, Rancho Peñasquitos; Makena Cardenas, Carlsbad; Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Addy Ganel, Carmel Valley; Jillian Means, Carlsbad; Michelle Molina-Lopez, Rancho Santa Fe; Victoria Olivares, Tierrasanta; Harvey Parsons, Encinitas; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairmont; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach;).

Performances are April 6th through 9th on the mainstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.