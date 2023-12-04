Join the Second Annual SantaCon Festival at Belmont Park in December

The event will feature music performances, Christmas-themed bars, interactive installations, and access to all of the park's rides and attractions.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Join the Second Annual SantaCon Festival at Belmont Park in December

On December 16th, 99-year-old Belmont Park will see its first-ever event takeover in the landmark's history with the second annual SantaCon Festival. Presented by San Diego-born event company, Almost Nakey, the beachfront boardwalk will be transformed into the North Pole with two stages of music programming, Christmas-themed bars, and interactive installations from 1PM-10PM. Internationally renowned artists such as Chromeo, DJ Susan, Cherub, RaeCola, Patricio, and more will present next-level alternative & electronic performances, providing a music festival winter wonderland on the sun-soaked shores of Mission Beach.

The North Pole blueprint at SantaCon will boast one beachfront main stage- taking the form of Santa's House within Belmont Park's idyllic Beach House venue. Featuring giant LED walls, go-go dancers, and lively snow cannons, the sandy outdoor stage will bring performances from world-renowned Chromeo, Nashville-based electro-indie group Cherub, and LittleFoot, who has closed out the world's best festivals across the world including Shambala, Electric Forest, and more. Joining them will be the Lightning in a Bottle legend, Patricio, founder of the festival's Junkyard stage and the only artist to play Coachella every single year.

The second main stage, Santa's Twerkshop, will include sets from both acts such as San Diego-grown house DJ and Hood Politics label owner DJ Susan and sister duo Rae Cola. With one more headliner to be announced on November 28th, the stage will featured inside the amusement park itself with the iconic Giant Dipper rollercoaster serving as its backdrop. Two other stages will take the form of a Club Penguin Igloo Silent Disco and a label takeover at the Candy Cane Lane Stage, a candy forest stage, with some heavy-hitting artists to also be announced in the Phase Two lineup at the end of the month.

Aside from the music, SantaCon will provide ticketholders with access to all the theme park's rides and attractions including the Tilt-A-Whirl, Tiki Town Mini Golf, Speedway, Krazy Kars, The Sky Ropes, Overdrive Bumper Cars, an arcade, zipline, rock-climbing wall, and more. Attendees can delight in numerous bars and food stands around the venue serving up festive holiday drinks and carnival food classics.

The jam-packed, one-day event will also feature interactive installations including 50FT inflatable Santas and Grinches, life-sized snow globes, Sit with Santa photographers, and attendees' very own "Whoville". Attendees dressed in their best Santa outfits will also have the opportunity to enter a costume contest for the chance to win early Christmas gifts and be crowned by Mrs. Claus at the end of the night.

Almost Nakey has been a staple event company in Southern California for the last ten years. With festivals such as Fresh Tracks in Mammoth and Freedom Fest under their belt, they are known for their excellent music programming and next-level production in unique locations. With this year's Santacon, they are solidifying their reign in the event space, making history as the first company to take over Belmont Park in the last century.

Almost Nakey's SantaCon is an exclusive 21+ event that offers GA tickets starting at $60 or Santa's VIP tickets for $140. VIP tickets include a guaranteed spot on Santa's nice list- with perks like skipping the line to all rides within Belmont Park, VIP Sky Decks, private bars and lounges at the Coaster VIP Terrace, elevated viewing areas at both main stages, and expedited entrance upon arrival. A percentage of all ticket sales will go towards supporting Toys for Tots. For more tickets and more information, visit Click Here.


