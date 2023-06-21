Jenny Case Promoted To Executive Director Of Diversionary Theatre

Diversionary Theatre has announced that its Managing Director Jenny Case will be promoted to Executive Director when Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow steps down this month to take on a new role of Artistic Director of Walnut Creek’s Center Rep after an eight-year tenure leading the third-oldest LGTBQIA+ theatre in the United States. Case and Morrow have been longtime collaborators since Morrow created Diversionary’s Managing Director position and hired Case in 2017. Case will work in partnership with Diversionary’s Board of Trustees to oversee the success of Diversionary’s upcoming 2023/2024 Season and the search for Diversionary’s next Artistic Director.



Diversionary Theatre is the nation’s third-oldest LGTBQIA+ theatre dedicated to amplifying queer voices through the performing arts in a dynamic, inclusive, and provocative environment that celebrates and preserves their unique culture, while contributing to an environment of diversity and inclusion throughout the broader community. Case will take over her new role when Morrow leaves his role at Diversionary Theatre at the end of June, 2023.



“I am honored to be Diversionary Theatre's new Executive Director. This groundbreaking institution has long been at the forefront of championing diverse stories and empowering voices within the LGBTQ+ community. I am committed to building upon its rich legacy and fostering a space where artists and audiences can be authentically seen, heard, and celebrated," says Case.



As Managing Director, Case co-led a $2.7 million renovation of its entire facility incorporating safety and security measures to address COVID-19 and paid off its $500,000 mortgage, rendering Diversionary’s beloved theatre debt-free. Diversionary’s facility reopened in 2021 and features a renovated mainstage, a New Play Development Center, and a new Cabaret space open to the public five nights a week. Since the reopening, Diversionary has produced hundreds of stand-alone performances and events in the Clark Cabaret. Case is often called upon to wear many hats as Managing Director, and recently oversaw Diversionary’s role as co-producer of Drive, a theatre piece in La Jolla Playhouse’s 2023 WithOut Walls (WOW) Festival.



“We are thrilled to promote Jenny Case to Executive Director to lead Diversionary Theatre—one of very few female executive leaders of an American theatre,” said Russ Sperling, President of the Board of Trustees. “Jenny’s lifelong career in theatre has more than prepared her to take over Diversionary and the board is confident and excited for her leadership and vision.”



Jenny has over 22 years of experience in working in the non-profit theatre sector, including 10 years as the Associate General Manager of La Jolla Playhouse. She also served as Producer for the Playhouse's WithOut Walls Festival and other immersive theatre pieces performed throughout San Diego as well as line produced many of the La Jolla Playhouse’s New York musical developmental workshops including Escape to Margaritaville, Hands on a Hardbody, Bonnie and Clyde, Little Miss Sunshine, Crybaby, and many others. Currently, Jenny is working with Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away) to develop Wheatley’s book "Drive" for the stage. Jenny serves on the National Alliance for Musical Theatre Membership Committee as well as the selection panel for grants through NAMT’s Innovation and Exploration Fund.



Diversionary’s 38th season was announced early this month, and will kick-off this fall and run through the summer of 2024. The 2023/2024 season is centered around the theme of “Liberation,” exploring the idea of personal freedom and how it evolves the way we view the world around us in delightful and innovative new ways and includes the San Diego premiere of Dragon Mama (September/October 2023) by Sara Porkalob and directed by Andrew Russell; the legacy revival of The Glass Menagerie (November/December 2023) by Tennessee Williams and directed by Lisa Berger with Shana Wride taking on the iconic role of Amanda Wingfield; the West Coast premiere of Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members (May/June, 2024) a co-production with Moxie Theatre by Mara Vélez Meléndez and a director to be announced; the world-premiere musical TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix (May/June, 2024) by EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn, directed by Sherri Eden Barber and co-produced with Moxie Theatre.



