Jacquelyn Ritz Will Direct LOST IN YONKERS at Scripps Ranch Theatre

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their production of Tony and Pulitzer prize-winner Lost In Yonkers written by Neil Simon and directed by Jaquelyn Ritz. The production runs at Scripps Ranch Theatre on the campus of Alliant Int'l University. It previews on Friday, May 19th, opens Saturday, May 20th and runs through June 11th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. No performance on June 4th. Added matinee on Sat, June 10th. To reserve seats for Lost In Yonkers, patrons can contact Patron Services Manager Dani DeCarlo at the box office at (858) 395-0573 or online at www.scrippsranchtheatre.org

Director Jacquelyn Ritz, a multi-talented San Diego actor, director and educator, shared "Real, honest and bursting with humor, it's easy to see why Neil Simon has been called "the Shakespeare of his time." Set in Yonkers in 1942, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows the story of young brothers Jay and Arty, as they are left to live with Grandma Kurnitz and Aunt Bella for the next 11 months - while their father Eddie takes to the road to repair the family's devastated financial situation. We also meet Uncle Louie and Aunt Gert, with their own idiosyncrasies and set of survival issues. Look out! I love the humanity, vibrancy and spirit of this play. Loaded with humor and heart, perhaps we'll see that with a little help, we can make it through our darkest days."

The cast of San Diego Performers includes SRT Artistic Director, Jill Drexler as Grandma Kurnitz, Katee Drysdale as Bella, Kenny Bordieri as Eddie, Eddy Lukovic as Louie, Melanie Mino as Gert, J.P. Wishchuk as Arty and Giovanny Diaz de Leon as Jay.

The incredible Lost In Yonkers production team includes the following theatre makers.

Director - Jacquelyn Ritz

Stage Manager - Charmaine Reed

Producer - Ruth Russell

Set Design/Dresser/Props Design - Alyssa Kane

Lighting Design - Jared Jacobs

Sound Design - Robert May

Costume Design - Dawn Fuller-Korinek

Set Construction Manager - John Owen

Dialect Coach - David Huber

Dramaturg - Samantha Goldstein

Wig Maker - Peter Herman