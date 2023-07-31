Interview: Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, And Ruibo Qian Bring The Laughs To THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe

Marriage, wealth, mistaken identity, and jealous husbands… it may sound like a plot for a “Desperate Housewives” reboot but instead, all the credit goes to Shakespeare and his play THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR. Playing at The Old Globe through September 3rd, performers Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, and Ruibo Qian talk about the show, their roles, and some of the moments they are excited for the audience to see.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR follows Sir Falstaff (Tom McGowan) a knight you may remember from HENRY IV parts 1 and 2, who is a vain, boastful man who likes to drink and is usually living on borrowed or stolen money. When he arrives in the town of Windsor he is very short on money and decides to woo two married women, Mrs. Ford (Angela Pierce) and Mrs. Page (Ruibo Qian) in hopes of getting some of their money. Instead, the women decide to have their own fun by seeking some mischievous revenge on him.

Directed by James Vásquez, this production takes inspiration from the tv comedy mischief-making and sets the story in a Shakespeare meets “I Love Lucy” 1950s sitcom world. All three performers sing their praises for the setting and direction from Vásquez, and their joy at being a part of this production.

Tom McGowan - Falstaff

"Merry Wives is a real out-and-out comedy. Shakespeare took one of his most popular characters, Falstaff, and wrote a play around him. In a way, it follows a typical sitcom format, which makes James Vasquez's decision to place the show in the 50s such a great one. It's very much a 'situation' comedy. Falstaff, a struggling Knight with larger-than-life vices, decides to seduce two different women to gain access to their husband's money. The problem is the wives conspire to humiliate him and knock him down a few pegs. And it's so fun, they do it again and again!"

Ruibo Qian - Mrs. Page

"It's a zany, slapstick, fast-moving ride, sprinkled with the classic Shakespearean trappings of mistaken identity. My character is the platonic ideal of a housewife who finds herself in an irresistible position to unleash her sneaky fun side with her bestie. The concept James and the design team have so generously integrated highlights the sitcom elements amazingly well."

Angela Pierce - Mrs. Ford

"I play Mrs. Ford, one of the MERRY WIVES, who though things are well in my small-town life there is always room for a little playful mischief and madcap fun to be had with my best pal Mrs. Page played by my wonderfully talented scene partner Ruibo Qian. So when the self-consciously pompous, eloquent, boastful, manipulative Falstaff; played brilliantly by Tom McGowan; comes to our small town of Windsor and thinks he's smarter than the wives; Mrs. Ford and Mrs. Page; boy oh boy does he have another thing coming! It's a hilarious ride for all with lots of other fabulously funny characters like Mrs. Quickly, Dr. Caius, Sir Hugh Evans and we can't forget our husbands Mr. Ford and Mr. Page."

Since this is one of Shakespeare’s comedies there are many moments that will leave the audience laughing, but they all have their own favorite moment in the show that they are excited to have the audience experience as well.

Tom McGowan - Falstaff

"I love watching everyone else build their characters. Getting to work with a terrific group of MFA students is always a highlight for me when I work at The Old Globe. There is a 'duel' scene that I'm not in that I think is hysterical."

True to their characters working together, Pierce and Qian are both careful not to give too much away!

Angela Pierce - Mrs. Ford

"If anyone knows the play just a little bit I'm sure they can guess and if they don't well my one hint is that it has to do with laundry. That's all I can divulge since Mrs. Page and I have signed NDAs with each other on our plan. You'll just have to come and see for yourself!"

Ruibo Qian - Mrs. Page

"There are so many moments that tickle me, but in particular, Matt McGrath (Sir Hugh) has a beautifully human and ridiculous solo moment that has me cry laughing every time I watch it. I won't give it away!"

With the show being set in a sitcom set up, we had to know, what classic tv sitcom would they each want to be a part of if they could.

Angela Pierce - Mrs. Ford

"Oh well, that's easy for me, encompassing "classic" and brilliant it would be I LOVE LUCY! Lucille Ball & her whole team created the template for the ultimate sitcom. She's always been an idol of mine, even though I grew up on re-re-runs. Strong, brave, funny women are the main players and they weren't always in the kitchen. As Lucille Ball said "Once in his life, every man is entitled to fall madly in love with a gorgeous redhead," and so we all did and still do today!"

Ruibo Qian - Mrs. Page

"The Dick Van Dyke show! I grew up watching Nick at Nite, and Dick Van Dyke was my first celebrity crush. "

Tom McGowan - Falstaff

"I have been very fortunate to be a part of two classic sitcoms, having played Kenny Daly on “Fraiser” and Bernie on “Everybody Loves Raymond” for many years. But my all-time favorite sitcom is The Mary Tyler Moore Show. I am a huge sitcom fan!"

Turn off your television and enjoy Shakespearean sitcom shenanigans with THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR at The Old Globe.

How To Get Tickets

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is playing at The Old Globe in the outdoor theatre through September 3rd. For ticket and showtime information go to www.theoldglobe.org





Photo Credit: (from left) Angela Pierce as Mrs. Ford, Tom McGowan as Falstaff, and Ruibo Qian as Mrs. Page. Photo by Rich Soublet II.