Interview: Erica Marie Weisz of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre

The production runs at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 29th.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

Just in time for spooky season everyone's favorite creepy and kooky family is coming to the San Diego  Musical Theatre stage.  Erica Marie Weisz plays Morticia,  the matriarch of this madcap and musical macabre family.   Weisz took a moment from singing, dancing, and cutting off the heads of roses to talk about her love for this role and what the audiences can expect from this production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY which is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 29th.

You may have seen Erica Marie Weisz gracing the stages of San Diego singing and dancing from the Cygnet Theatre, to Temecula.   Yet there is something about the role of Morticia that has her coming back again and again. This production marks her lucky seventh time playing Morticia in THE ADDAMS FAMILY.

In this show, we find the Addams family in their home but Wednesday is all grown up and she is hiding something from her loving parents Gomez and Morticia.  It is one hilarious, night when a traditional family (from Ohio) is invited for dinner, and everyone finds their relationships tested, and secrets disclosed in the most unexpected ways.

Erica Marie says that for this show experiencing the Addams' in this storyline means there is always something fun to play and perform with this iconic family, and that's why audiences and she always return to this musical.

The characters are just, they're so iconic. People come to see the characters that they have grown to know and love and I think it's pretty cool to portray that. You're going to get all of the characters with the story that people can relate to because it's all about family. Of course, the audience will get the quirkiness and the spookiness, but really, the whole show is just about family and it's about love and accepting people for all of their differences.”

For as much as terms like “quirky” are used to describe the family the Addams Family have very traditional roots to the roles they play.  Gomez is strong and welcoming, and Morticia is the one holding the household and family together, while the kids pursue their hobbies.  It's just that those hobbies might be nontraditional.  Weisz says that getting to play Morticia is always a lot of fun to return to for the many ways this role can be portrayed on stage.

I think I have found a role that suits me very well and  I like her a lot.  I've had a lot of fun growing with the role too, so it never gets boring.  It’s always so important to have a connection with your Gomez, and  so it has been different every time because of that.”

This production is also a bit of a family affair, with some related family members performing in the cast which  Erica Marie says that adds a fun new layer to the family dynamic on stage.  Directed by Carlos Mendoza (who just choreographed EVITA at Cygnet Theatre), Weisz has been excited to work with him on this production.

I love how passionate Carlos is,  I know he's going to be very authentic with the characters and their background, which I really appreciate.  I've worked with Carlos before as a choreographer but never as a director so I'm really excited to have him directing the show with the passion that he brings to all of his projects.”

The family may be a bit dark and kooky, but this is still a musical, and with Mendoza’s direction,  musical direction by Richard Dueñez Morrison, and choreography by Aaron Pomery, Weisz is confident that the audience is in for a treat. While she loves the whole show, she does have some favorite moments she’s excited for the audience to experience.

“I think that the music is surprisingly complicated with all of the harmonies. The show starts with this big overture and then you hear the voices of the whole ensemble, so that's very exciting. I really love the number ‘Happy/Sad’ that Gomez sings to Wednesday; it’s just lovely and tender.  

I also love performing my song ‘Just Around The Corner’ because I'm a Broadway gal and that just speaks to my heart. I'm a sucker for a big number with a huge ensemble and it's got a kick line. So, that's my favorite to do.”
 

You can see Erica Marie Weisz and the cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 29th. For ticket and show time information go to www.sdmt.org

Photo Credit: Mauricio Mendoza as Gomez, left, and Erica Marie Weisz as Morticia in San Diego Musical Theatre’s THE ADDAMS FAMILY musical. (Courtesy of Mark Holmes)



