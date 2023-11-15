Holiday Rock N' Roll Musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Will Play Balboa Theatre, December 11 & 12

Guests will hear holiday hits from Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Holiday Rock N' Roll Musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Will Play Balboa Theatre, December 11 & 12

San Diego Theatres will present the heartwarming holiday musical Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, which is set to play at the historic Balboa Theatre on December 11 & 12, 2023. Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott and original orchestrator Chuck Mead, reunite with director Scott Weinstein for this musical holiday celebration. Tickets are available now at https://bit.ly/MDQXSanDiego.

In Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, rock 'n' roll newcomers and soon-to-be legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley, come together again to celebrate the holidays. Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 homecoming at Sun Records, the musical rings with sounds of the season and the chart-toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. The group journeys through stories of Christmas past, present, and future in a joyful evening filled with nostalgic holiday hits including "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bell Rock," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and more.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is proudly presented by San Diego Theatres, the nonprofit that operates both the Balboa Theatre and San Diego Civic Theatre. To learn more, visit Click Here.

San Diego Theatres, Inc. is a 501(C) (3) non-profit arts organization that operates two theatres in downtown San Diego. The San Diego Civic Theatre has been the region's largest and greatest attended performing arts venue for nearly 60 years, and the 100-year-old Balboa Theatre hosts concerts, comedians, and more in the heart of the Gaslamp district. The theatres serve over 500,000 patrons each year through arts and entertainment presentations, many of which are produced by resident nonprofit arts partners, including: San Diego Opera, San Diego Symphony, La Jolla Music Society, Golden State Ballet, Classics 4 Kids, and more. San Diego Theatres' mission is to deliver exceptional performing arts and educational experiences, foster collaboration and partnerships, and create an accessible place for all people to enjoy the arts.




