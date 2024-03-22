Genesis Opera Theatre to Present MAGDALENE: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step back 2000 years into the enchanting yet gritty world of Mary Magdalene when Genesis Opera Theatre's production of "Magdalene: The Musical" graces the stage on April 6 and 7, 2024, at the STAR Repertory Theatre.

Mary Magdalene was one of the most misunderstood figures in the Bible. This hidden gem written by Sal Ponti was first produced in 1983 and enjoyed a two-year run in Los Angeles. It is a musical story of the confident, colorful harlot adored by everyone around her. Men wanted to be with her. Women wanted to BE her.

Guided by the visionary direction of Cynthia Leigh and the harmonious musical direction of Abraham Fabella, "Magdalene: The Musical" has been lovingly recreated by Genesis Opera Theatre and is a musical with a heart of gold that promises to be an unforgettable experience. The story is riveting. The music is unforgettable. "Magdalene: The Musical" is not to be missed.

For its first production in nearly 40 years, director Cynthia Leigh has put together a stellar cast with talent from all over Southern California. The characters from Magdalene's world represent men and women from all walks of life, and how they're impacted by the life-changing world events surrounding them.

"This story has held a special place in my heart for years," says Leigh. who first saw this production in Los Angeles, and only a few years later, as Mrs. Sal Ponti, she told her husband on his death bed that she would keep his dream of Magdalene alive.

"I'm thrilled to bring Magdalene back to the stage," Leigh says. "It's nice to think of Sal looking down from heaven and seeing his beloved musical brought back to life."

Genesis Opera Theatre, committed to making opera and musical theatre accessible to people of all ages at an affordable price, aims to kindle the love for this art form in young minds, nurturing future enthusiasts and artists.

Performance Dates and Times:

Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 3:00 PM

Don't miss your chance to witness this unique musical. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on sdartstix.com. For additional information, reach out to genesisoperatheatre@gmail.com.

Follow them on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/986108686010010