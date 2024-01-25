FAILURE: A LOVE STORY Comes to The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the heartbreaking romance, Failure: A Love Story as its next student production! By the end of 1928, all three Fail sisters will be dead - expiring in reverse order, youngest to oldest, from blunt object to the head, disappearance, and finally consumption. Tuneful songs, and a whimsical chorus follow the story of Nelly, Jenny June, and Gerty as they live out their lives above the family clock repair shop near the Chicago River, before their time unexpectedly runs out. A magical, musical fable where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual's successes or failures.

Director Benjamin Cole is eager to share the talents of his student cast. "The show offers some unique challenges for creative staging with characters like Front Door, Moses the ball python, December and Mae the feral monk parakeets, and even Cuckoo Clock," Cole reveals. "We're exploring storytelling in a way not often seen in youth theatre," he insists. Assistant Director Steve Smith adds, "This incredibly emotional script is both tragic and beautiful. It is a treat to work on with our students!" The show runs a sweet 90 minutes with no intermission and hopes to be the perfect date night for Valentine's week. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Caleb Foley; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting and Projections Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: Click Here.

Featured in the cast are (Bugz Baltzer, Del Mar; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Kate Goodman, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Alicia Vazquez-Artigas, Carmel Valley).

Performances are February 15th through 18th on the MainStage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM February 15th & 16th, 2PM and 5:30PM February 17th, and 2PM February 18th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.