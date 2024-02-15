Exclusive Photos: First Look at THE AGE OF INNOCENCE at the Old Globe

BroadwayWorld has your first look at three new exclusive photos from The Old Globe's world premiere production of The Age of Innocence. Check out the photos below!

The Age of Innocence runs February 8 – March 10, 2024 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

This Globe-commissioned world premiere, based on Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize–winning classic, is set in 1870s Gilded Age New York City, where high society clashes with love. When the glamorous Countess Ellen Olenska sweeps into town, she upends the lives of everyone around her, especially the dashing lawyer Newland Archer. This new adaptation for the stage from Karen Zacarías (Destiny of Desire, Native Gardens) is the kind of lush period production for which The Old Globe is renowned.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox Cast Callum Adams as Newland Archer and Delphi Borich as May

Shereen Ahmed as Ellen and Callum Adams as Newland Archer