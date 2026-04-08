Exclusive: De'Adre Aziza and More in FENCES at The Old Globe

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Old Globe is now presenting Fences by August Wilson. Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, the production will run through May 3 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park in San Diego. Get a first look at production photos here!

A Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, Fences is part of Wilson’s American Century Cycle. Set in 1957, the play centers on Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball player who now works as a sanitation worker while confronting the limitations placed on his life and the impact of those frustrations on his family.

The cast includes De'Adre Aziza as Rose, Omari K. Chancellor as Cory, Mister Fitzgerald as Lyons, Rondrell McCormick as Jim Bono, Dorian Missick as Troy Maxson, and Donathan Walters as Gabriel. Justus Alexander and Ariele Maye Rivers will alternate the role of Raynell. Understudies include Lance D. Bush, Trevor Butler, Derrick Parker, and Kayce Wilson.