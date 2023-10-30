Cygnet Theatre to Present Ninth Season of A CHRISTMAS CAROL This December

Performances Run December 1-30, 2023.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Cygnet Theatre to Present Ninth Season of A CHRISTMAS CAROL This December

A Christmas Carol returns to Cygnet Theatre for its ninth season of cheer. It has become a true holiday favorite, with San Diegans making Scrooge, the Spirits, and the Cratchit family part of their holiday tradition. Sean Murray, who has directed the holiday musical each year, will once again step into the role of Scrooge in 2023. The family-friendly musical runs December 1 through 30 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Opening Night for media is Saturday, December 2 at 7:00pm. 

 

Written by Charles Dickens and adapted by Sean Murray, with an original score by Billy Thompson, A Christmas Carol is Charles Dickens' timeless tale of hope and redemption. This production is a re-imagined take on the original holiday classic featuring lively music, unique puppets and live sound effects. 

 

Murray reflects, "Why do I keep coming back to this story? I have always found myself discovering new points, new observations, new insights in it upon every encounter with Mr. Scrooge and his night of reckoning. I'm fascinated by his astonishing face-off with his own past and how that might shape all his future deeds. Or the majestic sweep of the present and the rich, complicated world of interconnected people we all are. And of course, the imagery of a future world without oneself in it, and the notion of how one's deeds in life will foreshadow one's legacy. It all never ceases to amaze me how much there is in this beloved story."

 

Cygnet Theatre will once again be transformed into a Victorian Christmas card thanks to the creativity of Set Designer Andrew Hull. Colby Freel is Lighting Designer and Sound Designer is Matt Lescault Wood. Costumes are by Jeanne Reith, and Peter Herman will provide wigs and makeup. Choreography is by Katie Banville. Original puppets designed by Michael McKeon. Musical Director is Patrick Marion. Dean Remington is Stage Manager.

 

Joining Sean Murray on stage are David McBean, Patrick McBride, Eileen Bowman, Megan Carmitchel, Jasmine January, and Allen Lucky Weaver. With the exception of Murray, all actors play multiple roles.

 

As part of the theatre's accessibility and inclusion efforts, this year sees the return of a sensory-friendly performance, which will be held on Wednesday, December 27th at 10:00 AM. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivity, or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities.

 

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting Click Here. Children 5 - 12 years old receive half-off tickets with each paid adult.

 

Performance Details: 

 

WHAT:

Cygnet Theatre presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol 

 

WHERE:      

Cygnet Theatre

4040 Twiggs St. in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

 

WHO:

Adaptation & Lyrics by: Sean Murray

Original Score by: Billy Thompson°

Directed by: Sean Murray 

Music Director: Patrick Marion°

Choreographer: Katie Banville°

Scenic Designer: Andrew Hull°

Costume Designer: Jeanne Reith°

Lighting Designer: Cobly Freel

Sound Designer: Matt Lescault-Wood°    

Original puppets by: Michael McKeon

Stage Manager: Dean Remington*°

 

CAST:   

Eileen Bowman

Megan Carmitchel°

Jasmine January

David McBean

Patrick McBride°

Sean Murray°

Allen Lucky Weaver*

                 

*Member of Actors Equity Association, °Resident Artist 

 

DATES:     

Performances begin: Friday, December 1, 7:00 PM

Press Opening: Saturday, December 2, 7:00 PM

Sensory Friendly Performance: Wednesday, December 27, 7:30 PM

Closes: Saturday, December 30, 7:00 PM

 

Performance Schedule: 

Tuesday at 7:00 PM (Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 only)

Wednesday - Friday 7:00 PM

Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM    

Sunday at 2:00 PM

 

PRICE:       

Prices start at $39

 

HOW:

Phone: (619) 337-1525

Online: www.cygnettheatre.com

In Person: Cygnet Theatre - 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego, CA 92110 




