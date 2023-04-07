Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cygnet Theatre Presents its 2023 Gala

The event will be held Sunday, April 30th, at the US GRANT Hotel.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Cygnet Theatre donors and supporters are set to experience something a little spicy this year during the 2023 Tango at Twilight Gala! The event, which celebrates Cygnet's milestone 20th Anniversary, is the organization's biggest party of the year and raises funds to support Cygnet Theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs.

Guests will be treated to an unforgettable night at the US GRANT Hotel where they will be seduced by the elegance and allure of Latin American entertainment and cabaret performances by some of their favorite Cygnet artists. Cygnet is bringing the world-class cuisine, top notch wine and charismatic energy of the Argentinian streets to this special evening.

Gala tickets provide all guests with the VIP treatment including complimentary valet parking, a reception with hosted bar and hors d'oeuvres, wine pull, opportunity drawing and live music followed by a three course dinner with wine service, live auction, paddle raise and Latin American-inspired entertainment.

The evening's Emcee is Carlos Mendoza and entertainment will include live music and tango performances by Latin Gems, Twisted Orbit Entertainment, Ariella Kvashny and Berto Fernandez (2022 Critics Circle Actor of the Year) along with other favorite local artists.

Live Auction Items include a luxurious overnight staycation at the US GRANT Hotel, a two-night Palm Springs Retreat in the beautiful home of WItchland playwright Tim Mulligan, a week-long escape to paradise in Maui, a week-long Italian getaway, and a exclusive dinner for 8 prepared by Artistic Director Sean Murray and Executive Director Bill Schmidt.

The Gala Event Sponsor is Molli Wagner and Entertainment Sponsor is Ralph Johnson. Corporate support provided by KPBS. The Gala Committee includes Barbara Bolt, Jane Cowgill, Gail Dill and Mary Roberts.

Gala tickets are $400. Tickets and information can be found at www.CygnetTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 619-337-1525.

All money raised goes to support Cygnet Theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Cygnet Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Tax ID 57-1146474.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information contact Marinda@CygnetTheatre.com.




