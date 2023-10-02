Cygnet Theatre Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of THE LITTLE FELLOW (OR - THE QUEEN OF TARTS TELLS ALL)

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of The Little Fellow (or - The Queen of Tarts Tells All) by renowned playwright Kate Hamill. This world premiere is directed by Rob Lutfy and runs October 25 - November 19 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Tickets and information are available at CygnetTheatre.com.

The Little Fellow is a risqué comedic drama loosely based on the life and tell-all memoirs of the 19th century's most famous courtesan - Harriette Wilson, also known as The Little Fellow. Since the age of thirteen, Harriet has navigated through the pitiless and glamorous world of the British regency's demi-monde: eventually becoming the "top of the bottom" as the self-styled Queen of Tarts. Her defiance of social conventions and refusal to be a lady have attracted many patrons - included some of the country's most distinguished and high-powered men. But Harriet wants to get out of the ‘business'… and she has a plan. A plan that may threaten her reputation, her business, and ultimately, her life - as she confronts the cost of winning in an unjust world.

The Little Fellow (or - The Queen of Tarts Tells All) received its first reading through The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission in 2019.

"Like most playwrights, I have plays 'on my shelf' - earlier plays that haven't yet seen the light of day," said playwright Kate Hamill. "That was the great gift of The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission - to help me rewrite The Little Fellow and bring it to life; without the commission, I doubt I would have re-attacked the piece! The Little Fellow was my second full-length play, originally written in 2014 - and when I came to work on it with my friend Robby Lutfy at Cygnet in 2019, I completely revamped and retooled the script." She continued, "This play is based on the true story of the (in)famous-in-her-time Harriette Wilson, the greatest and most unusual courtesan of her day, who brought her wealthy and powerful clients to their knees. I'm excited and grateful to bring this often-forgotten woman's journey to the stage, and re-examine the emotional cost of power dynamics, sex work, and the intersection of gender/class roles - both in Harriette's time and in our own."

"I am excited to return to Cygnet to work on the world premier of a play I have loved for a long time with an incredible team of artists," said director Rob Lutfy. "Kate Hamill is not just an old friend of mine, but one of the most produced playwrights in the country year after year. The Little Fellow is set in the world of London in the 1830's; a world of survival. In a time when vulnerability would get you killed, one had to consume or be consumed. So what happens when an England's most popular courtesan decides to exploit her clients by exposing them at their most vulnerable? What does it cost to win in a society with extremely regimented rules and proscribed behavior? I'm fascinated by this story's anti-heroine and the parallels to modern women like Stormy Daniels."

The cast of The Little Fellow includes Keiko Green as Harriet Wilson, Sofia Jean Gomez as Julia Johnstone and others, Rachael VanWormer as Mary and others, and MJ Seiber as George Noel Hill, Lord of Berwick; Mr. Stockdale; Old Man the Marquis of Worcester; Arthur Wellesley, & others.

In addition to direction by Rob Lutfy, the creative team for Cygnet's production of The Little Fellow includes scenic design by Yi-Chien Lee, lighting design by Anne E. McMills, sound design by Steven Leffue, props design by Alyssa Kane, costume design by Shirley Pierson, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, and stage management by Heather Brose.

Tickets for The Little Fellow are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525, or by visiting Click Here. Regular ticket prices start at $32.

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.