Cygnet Theatre Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of THE LITTLE FELLOW (OR - THE QUEEN OF TARTS TELLS ALL)

Performances run October 25 - November 19, 2023.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of The Little Fellow (or - The Queen of Tarts Tells All) by renowned playwright Kate Hamill. This world premiere is directed by Rob Lutfy and runs October 25 - November 19 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Tickets and information are available at CygnetTheatre.com.

 

The Little Fellow is a risqué comedic drama loosely based on the life and tell-all memoirs of the 19th century's most famous courtesan - Harriette Wilson, also known as The Little Fellow. Since the age of thirteen, Harriet has navigated through the pitiless and glamorous world of the British regency's demi-monde: eventually becoming the "top of the bottom" as the self-styled Queen of Tarts. Her defiance of social conventions and refusal to be a lady have attracted many patrons - included some of the country's most distinguished and high-powered men. But Harriet wants to get out of the ‘business'… and she has a plan. A plan that may threaten her reputation, her business, and ultimately, her life - as she confronts the cost of winning in an unjust world.

 

The Little Fellow (or - The Queen of Tarts Tells All) received its first reading through The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission in 2019.

 

"Like most playwrights, I have plays 'on my shelf' - earlier plays that haven't yet seen the light of day," said playwright Kate Hamill. "That was the great gift of The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission - to help me rewrite The Little Fellow and bring it to life; without the commission, I doubt I would have re-attacked the piece! The Little Fellow was my second full-length play, originally written in 2014 - and when I came to work on it with my friend Robby Lutfy at Cygnet in 2019, I completely revamped and retooled the script." She continued, "This play is based on the true story of the (in)famous-in-her-time Harriette Wilson, the greatest and most unusual courtesan of her day, who brought her wealthy and powerful clients to their knees. I'm excited and grateful to bring this often-forgotten woman's journey to the stage, and re-examine the emotional cost of power dynamics, sex work, and the intersection of gender/class roles - both in Harriette's time and in our own."

 

"I am excited to return to Cygnet to work on the world premier of a play I have loved for a long time with an incredible team of artists," said director Rob Lutfy. "Kate Hamill is not just an old friend of mine, but one of the most produced playwrights in the country year after year. The Little Fellow is set in the world of London in the 1830's; a world of survival. In a time when vulnerability would get you killed, one had to consume or be consumed. So what happens when an England's most popular courtesan decides to exploit her clients by exposing them at their most vulnerable? What does it cost to win in a society with extremely regimented rules and proscribed behavior? I'm fascinated by this story's anti-heroine and the parallels to modern women like Stormy Daniels."

 

The cast of The Little Fellow includes Keiko Green as Harriet Wilson, Sofia Jean Gomez as Julia Johnstone and others, Rachael VanWormer as Mary and others, and MJ Seiber as George Noel Hill, Lord of Berwick; Mr. Stockdale; Old Man the Marquis of Worcester; Arthur Wellesley, & others.

 

In addition to direction by Rob Lutfy, the creative team for Cygnet's production of The Little Fellow includes scenic design by Yi-Chien Lee, lighting design by Anne E. McMills, sound design by Steven Leffue, props design by Alyssa Kane, costume design by Shirley Pierson, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, and stage management by Heather Brose.

 

Tickets for The Little Fellow are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525, or by visiting Click Here. Regular ticket prices start at $32.

 

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's timeless tale, DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE. Delve deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil in this gripping drama. Prepare for a wickedly clever and suspenseful narrative that captures the essence of the season.

2
Bach Collegium San Diego to Present LAST BLASTS! in October Photo
Bach Collegium San Diego to Present LAST BLASTS! in October

Bach Collegium San Diego will present Last Blasts! October 20-21, 2023. The orchestra ensemble will celebrate career capstones by G.P. Telemann and C.P.E. Bach.

3
Old Globes Globe For All Tour Announces THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Cast and Creatives Photo
Old Globe's Globe For All Tour Announces THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Cast and Creatives

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team of the Globe for All Tour, now in its ninth year of making theatre matter to more people. Learn more here!

4
Interview: Erica Marie Weisz talks about THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre Photo
Interview: Erica Marie Weisz talks about THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre

Erica Marie Weisz took a moment from singing, dancing, and cutting off the heads of roses to talk about her love for the role of Morticia and what the audiences can expect from this production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY which is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 29th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/08)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!: Life Lessons from Dreaming Big
Broadway Theater (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Passing Conversations
PowPAC, Poway's Community Theatre (9/23-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRAGON MAMA
Diversionary Theatre (9/14-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
San Diego Musical Theatre (9/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sumo
La Jolla Playhouse (9/26-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You