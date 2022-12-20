Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cygnet Theatre Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of EL HURACÁN

﻿A mystical drama by Academy Award-winning playwright Charise Castro Smith will receive its West Coast Premiere and third-ever staging in 2023.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of El Huracán by Acadamy Award-winning playwright Charise Castro Smith (Encanto). This mystical drama is directed by Daniel Jáquez and runs January 25 - February 19 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Opening Night for media is Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 PM. Tickets and information are available at CygnetTheatre.org.

El Huracán is an exquisite lyrical drama that places four generations of Latina women at the center of a universal tale. Audiences are introduced to this family as an epic hurricane threatens Miami. A mother and daughter ready themselves for the storm as Abuela takes shelter in a world of memory, music, and magic. A powerful tale of family and forgiveness, El Huracán reveals what can be rebuilt in the aftermath of life's most devastating tempests--and what can never be replaced.

El Huracán will receive its West Coast premiere and third-ever production at Cygnet Theatre following its world-premiere at Yale Rep in 2018.

The cast includes Amalia Alarcón Morris (Valeria), Christopher Cruz (Fernando/Theo), Manny Fernandes (Alonso), Catalina Maynard (Ximena), Carla Navarro (Alicia/Dr. Kempler), and Sandra Ruiz (Miranda).

In addition to direction by Jáquez, the creative team for the Cygnet's production of El Huracán includes scenic and projection design by Yi-Chien Lee, lighting design by Elba Emicente Sanchez, sound design by Eliza Vedar, props design by Teresa Jove, costume design by Daniella Toscano, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, casting by Kian Kline-Chilton, and stage management by Hannah May and Chandra R.M. Anthenill.

In an interview with Jáquez, Castro Smith said "I'm always trying to hook into these really primal questions that I have trouble answering in my own life. Trying to work it out and try to answer them...or try to get closer to answering them as I'm writing." She continued, "To me this play is about loss and grief and how people react to that, and how they react sometimes really poorly to those emotions. But it is also really funny! There are two characters who are falling in love, and there's playfulness and joy and color and fabulousness in it too. There's this deep stuff going on but it's also a pleasurable and joyful play to watch at the same time."

﻿

Tickets for El Huracán are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting cygnettheatre.com. Regular ticket prices start at $30.

Charise Castro Smith is a Latinx playwright and writer originally from Miami. She spent the last two years co-writing and co-directing the theatrical Disney animated film ENCANTO which features music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. She has staffed on many tv series including THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE on Netflix, SWEETBITTER on Starz, and THE EXORCIST for Fox. Her pilot THE DEATH OF EVA SOFIA VALDEZ was shot at ABC. She is a prolific playwright whose plays include EL HURACÁN (premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre), ESTRELLA CRUZ: THE JUNKYARD QUEEN (Ars Nova/Halcyon Theatre), THE HUNCHBACK OF SEVILLE (Washington Ensemble Theatre/Trinity Repertory Company), WASHETERIA (Soho Rep), and BOOMCRACKLEFLY (Miracle Theatre). She is a recipient of a Van Lier Fellowship at New Dramatists and is an alumna of Ars Novas Play Group and The New Georges Jam. She holds an M.F.A from Yale School of Drama.

Daniel Jáquez, an award-winning director, translator and theatre-maker. He has directed and produced shows in New York, regionally, and internationally. Jáquez premiered work by renowned playwrights Karen Zacarías, Marisela Treviño, Migdalia Cruz, Magdalena Gómez and has developed plays by visionaries Andrea Thome, Quiara Hudes, Virginia Grise, among others. Jáquez is co-Founder of TuYo, a San Diego company producing theatre from a Latinx perspective. He is Associate Artist with Bocón Arts where he recently directed the well-received, dual-language production of Mía in Barrio Logan. For The Old Globe, Jáquez directed the tour of The Winter's Tale and devised La Muerte R.I.P. and Hermanas for Arts Engagement. He is a Classical Directing Fellow. In New York he worked as Director and co-Founder of Unit52 (Intar Theatre's collective), Director of Intar/Jerome Foundation's NewWorks Lab, co-Founder and Artistic Director of Calpulli Mexican Dance. In Oregon he served as Interim Artistic Director of Milagro Theatre. Jáquez is a member of SDC and the Latinx Theatre Commons. His teaching experience includes: UCSD, Manhattanville College, Harvard University, Columbia University, and Sarah Lawrence College. Jáquez earned a Directing MFA from the ART/MXAT Institute at Harvard University and a BS in Mathematics from the University of Texas.

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.



