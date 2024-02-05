Compulsion Dance & Theater Presents the Premiere of BLOOD MOON, A New Thriller Written & Directed by Michael Mizerany

Blood Moon features performances by Cody Dupree and Jonny Taylor with lighting by Joshua Olmstead.

Feb. 05, 2024

Compulsion Dance & Theater presents the premiere of Blood Moon, a new thriller written & directed by Michael Mizerany.

After an ex-cop discovers the identity of his brother's killer, he lures him to an abandoned house to exact revenge. When the killer gets the upper hand, it leads to a brutal and deadly confrontation.

Black Box Theater

4545 Park Blvd. (Home to the historic Diversionary Theater)

This is not a Diversionary Theater production though Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production.

Friday, March 1st at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 2nd at 8:00pm

Sunday, March 3rd at 7:00pm

Friday, March 8th at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 9th at 8:00pm

Sunday, March 10th at 1:00pm

Tickets: $23 General Admission

Tickets: Click Here

Seating is limited; advance purchase is highly recommended.

This production contains adult subject matter including profanity, sexual dialogue, violence and some gore.




Recommended For You