Blood Moon features performances by Cody Dupree and Jonny Taylor with lighting by Joshua Olmstead.
Compulsion Dance & Theater presents the premiere of Blood Moon, a new thriller written & directed by Michael Mizerany.
After an ex-cop discovers the identity of his brother's killer, he lures him to an abandoned house to exact revenge. When the killer gets the upper hand, it leads to a brutal and deadly confrontation.
Black Box Theater
4545 Park Blvd. (Home to the historic Diversionary Theater)
This is not a Diversionary Theater production though Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production.
Friday, March 1st at 8:00pm
Saturday, March 2nd at 8:00pm
Sunday, March 3rd at 7:00pm
Friday, March 8th at 8:00pm
Saturday, March 9th at 8:00pm
Sunday, March 10th at 1:00pm
Tickets: $23 General Admission
Tickets: Click Here
Seating is limited; advance purchase is highly recommended.
This production contains adult subject matter including profanity, sexual dialogue, violence and some gore.
