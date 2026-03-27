Cinballera Entertainment To Present LA RESURREZIONE And SONGS OF FAITH At Villa Montezuma

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Cinballera Entertainment will present its April Salon, LA RESURREZIONE AND SONGS OF FAITH, on Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Villa Montezuma, located at 1925 K Street in San Diego. The performance is part of the company’s third season of monthly opera events at the historic Victorian mansion.

The program will feature a selection of sacred classical works, including spirituals, oratorio excerpts, hymns, and operatic selections centered on themes of faith. The evening will conclude with a performance of George Frideric Handel’s Italian oratorio La Resurrezione, composed prior to his later work Messiah and based on the story of Christ.

The April performance continues Cinballera’s Salon series, which takes place on the fourth Monday of each month at the Villa Montezuma. The 2026 season includes a total of 10 Salons, featuring a range of programming including an oratorio, an opera, and an original chamber opera. Subscription packages are available, including a five-performance option and an eight-performance option with additional guest access, as well as single tickets for individual events.

Cinballera Entertainment is a Southern California-based nonprofit production company focused on cinema, ballet, and opera. Founded in June 2023 by sisters Tiffany and Rebekah Brannan, the organization is now in its third season.