Cast and Production Team Set For VANITY FAIR at Scripps Ranch Theatre

Scripps Ranch Theatre will continue Season 44 with Vanity Fair by Kate Hamill, directed by Jacquelyn Ritz. The production runs May 23 - June 16, 2024 on the campus of Alliant International University.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be preview performances on Thursday, May 23rd at 7:30pm and Friday, May 24th at 7:30pm, with a Press Opening on Saturday, May 25th at 7:30pm.

Vanity Fair Synopsis

Becky is “bad.” Amelia is “good.” But in an unfair world, it isn’t always that simple…Two women—one born into privilege, another straight from the streets—attempt to navigate a society that punishes them for every misstep. Clever Becky’s not afraid to break the rules; soft-hearted Amelia’s scared to bend them. Both strive for what they want—but neither can thrive without the other. Through Becky and Amelia’s victories and losses, this thrilling, highly theatrical (im)morality play explores how flexible our morals can become when the wheel of fortune turns…Bold, wickedly funny, and shockingly relevant, Vanity Fair demands that we face our own hypocrisy. After all…who are we to judge? A brilliant adaptation of the classic novel by William Makepeace Thackeray. (CONTAINS ADULT SITUATIONS)

The talented San Diego cast includes Alyssa Anne Austin as Becky Sharp, Mikaela Macias as Amelia Sedley, Dagmar Fields as Lord Steyne and others, Parth Kichloo as Rawdon and others, Justin Lang as Dobbin and others, Mashun Tucker as George and others and Sara Blanche Hayes as Jos and others.

Director Jacquelyn Ritz shared “A heartbeat, an embrace, a punch to the gut. The vitality of this play is undeniable. Vanity Fair takes on that never ending search for Happiness. What do you want, what will you do to get it, and what will you do once you have it?

I have been fascinated by this story for over five years now. I was slated to direct it in April 2019, just as the world closed down. And now I’m more intrigued than ever. Knowing that we just get this one life, what is enough? The people of Vanity Fair feel deeply. They are passionate, beautiful, clever and so very alive! Do we judge them for wanting to make the most of their lives? Don’t we want the same thing ourselves? One question remains: in all this striving, are we able to recognize Happiness once we have it?”

Production team

Jacquelyn Ritz - Director

Nick Daugherty - Assistant Director

Kate Thorvick - Stage Manager

Charmaine Reed - Rehearsal SM/Assistant Stage Manager

Ruth Russell - Producer

Dennis Floyd - Set Design / Set Construction

Duane McGregor - Props Design/Set Dressing/Scenic painting

Alyssa Anne Austin - Choreographer

Omar Ramos - Lighting Design

Mashun Tucker - Lighting Design / Choreographer

Eliza Vedar - Sound Design

Marcene Drysdale - Costume Design