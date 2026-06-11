Cast and Creative Team Set for ARCADIA at Cygnet Theatre

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Cygnet Theatre will present Arcadia by Tom Stoppard. Directed by Sean Murray, the show will run from July 15 to August 9, 2026 and will be produced in the Dottie Studio Theater.

Time folds in on itself in this thought-provoking drama, where past and present collide inside a single country estate. In 1809, a young prodigy dazzles her tutor with bold ideas about desire and the hidden patterns of the universe. Two centuries later, modern scholars descend on the same house, each chasing a different historical puzzle. As their investigations intertwine, discoveries in one era echo into the other. The result is a funny and deeply human exploration of truth and time.

Widely considered one of the greatest playwrights of the modern era, Tom Stoppard was known for writing plays that were both brilliantly smart and deeply human. His work blended humor, science, philosophy, romance, and sharp dialogue. Following his passing in late 2025 at the age of 88, productions of his work around the world have taken on added meaning. Often called his masterpiece, Arcadia remains one of theatre’s most thrilling and rewarding plays.

Murray, who directed the work for Cygnet in 2007 says, "It excites me to be working on Arcadia again. It's been almost twenty years since I had the opportunity to bring this amazing show to our stage before. It's the kind of piece of theatre that continues to inspire, reveal, and illuminate. A play this funny, sexy, stimulating, romantic and vast allows us a full evening of mind expanding joy. I can't wait to get into its delights with this cast. It's one of a kind."

The cast features Richard Baird as Bernard Nightingale, Manny Fernandes as Richard Noakes, Marti Gobel as Hannah Jarvis, Harper Haden as Thomasina Coverly, Luca Hansen as Gus/Augustus Coverly, Fred Harlow as Ezra Chater, Byron LaDue as Jellaby, Melanie Lora as Lady Croom, Corydon Melgoza as Septimus Hodge, Paul Morgavo as Captain Brice, Emily Nightingale as Chloë Coverly, and Tanner Vydos as Valentine Coverly.

The creative team includes Heather Larsen, Scenic Design; Chris Rynne, Lighting Design; George Yé, Sound Design; Elizsa Benzoni, Costume Design; Peter Herman, Wig and Makeup Design; Bonnie Durben Props Design; Vanessa Dinning, Dialect Consultant; Mars Lorens, Stage Manager; and Brian Salvanera, Assistant Stage Manager.

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