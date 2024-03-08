Cast Set for NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at Cygnet Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cygnet Theatre will present Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 by celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy. Directed by Sean Murray, this spellbinding theatrical experience has already been extended by a week. The production will run from April 10 to May 19, 2024 at Cygnet Theatre.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. The show features a vibrant score that infuses classic literature with modern sensibilities, drawing on an eclectic mix of musical styles including folk, indie-rock, electro-pop and techno, making it a unique and form-defying musical!

The entire theatre will be transformed for an immersive experience, with sixteen stage seats per performance available for purchase for theatregoers who really want to be part of the action. Audiences can expect to see actors weaving through the aisles, blurring lines between audience and cast.They may even get caught in the crosshairs of a duel.

“I fell in love with the show when I first heard its title! Such a unique title led to a truly unique show. It is such a highly theatrical experience to share with our audience. I knew we had to do it. " says Artistic Director Murray "The show on Broadway was an enormous circus and thrilling. But the show started life as a small intimate surprise off Broadway. We are tapping into that smaller but mightier energy in our production. A direct experience into this delicious slice of War and Peace will excite, thrill and move us.“

The titular characters are Natasha, played by Selena Ceja, and Pierre, played by Kürt Norby. The rest of the cast, many of whom play instruments in addition to singing, include Brian Mackey as Andrei/Bolkonsky, Brittany Adriana Carrillo as Mary, Tanner Vydos as Dolokhov, Jasmine January as Hélène, Linda Libby as Marya, Luke Harvey Jacobs as Balaga, Michael Louis Cusimano as Anatole and Megan Carmitchel as Sonya.

In addition to direction by Sean Murray, the creative team for Cygnet's production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 includes music direction by Patrick Marion, Choreography by Katie Banville, scenic design by Mathys Herbert, sound design by Matt Lescault Wood, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, costume design by Shirley Pierson, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, and stage management by Dean Remington and Matthew Bantock.

Tickets for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525, or by visiting cygnettheatre.com. Regular ticket prices start at $39.

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.