CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Fall 2023 Edition

Over sixteen editions, CRSSD Festival has successfully created its own unique enclave for the global electronic music community in its own backyard. Fostered with the goal of connecting the best and brightest of clubland with a setting that personifies the ease and comfort of Southern California, the event remains a pillar of the international festival calendar.

Today, CRSSD announces one of its most wide-reaching lineups to date for its Fall 2023 Edition, returning to Downtown San Diego's Waterfront Park September 23 + 24.

Offering a true city takeover in one of North America's most convenient urban centers, CRSSD occupies the lush bayside Waterfront Park by day followed by a range of after parties across clubs, venues, and converted spaces by night. It is the ultimate electronic music experience crafted with forward-thinking curation at each turn.

CRSSD's Fall 2023 lineup sees scenes and eras converge in an eclectic foray into the past, present and future of the genre.

The festival's Ocean View stage welcomes British live electronic pioneers Underworld, whose seminal productions have soundtracked the world over since the early 90s, going on to inspire many generations of artists in their wake. They are joined by Grammy-awarded Australian export Flume, who drove the future-bass sound to global popularity and continues to be one of modern dance music's most celebrated performers. Ocean View curation continues with fellow pioneer Fatboy Slim, Anjunadeep's Ben Böhmer (live), piano-house icon LP Giobbi, R&B crossover producer SG Lewis, and chart-toppers Elderbrook and Eliza Rose. The avant-garde remains in full view with Norway's Röyksopp and Dutch torchbearers Weval.

The Palms continues its legacy this Fall as a destination for upbeat sonics and an open-to-close party atmosphere. The stage is led by Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), another British production powerhouse whose seminal tracks like 'Where's Your Head At' and 'Romeo' remain some of the most anthemic productions of all time. Overmono will bring their trend-defining broken beat sound to the fold, while the pinnacle of modern tech house flavors are showcased by fan favorites FISHER and Chris Lake b2b Cloonee. Attention shifts back to the international underground circuit with standouts like the emotive Grammy-nominee Jayda G, 'Baddest of Them All' dominator Interplanetary Criminal, TSHA, and an outrageous B3B from Etienne de Crecy, DJ Falcon, and Boombass.

Techno fans of all creeds will tell you that City Steps remains one of North America's most consistent showcases of storied 4/4 producers and leftfield wildcards. The genre's biggest stars have gathered for the Fall 2023 edition, a roster complete with Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, and FJAAK (DJ Set). The dark corners of European club culture are brought to the light with sounds from the quick on her feet experimental producer HAAi, a special back to back from the always innovative Objekt and Call Super, and American high-voltage export Nikki Nair. Will Clarke and DJ Minx join forces with a multi-generational techno affair.

The curated CRSSD experience extends beyond the music, treating attendees to handpicked food vendors, immersive decor and stage designs, and interactive programming through its CRSSD Lab music-tech lounge and vinyl market. It's the quintessential electronic music journey in one of the West Coast's most beautiful urban centers.

CRSSD is a 21+ festival. The general on-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 at 2PM PT via CRSSD's Click Here.

CRSSD After Dark programming to be announced soon.

CRSSD Fall 2023 Lineup (A-Z)

AMELIE LENS

BARRY CAN'T SWIM

BASEMENT JAXX (DJ SET)

BEN BÖHMER (LIVE)

BLACKCHILD

CASSIAN

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

CHRIS LAKE B2B CLOONEE

CHRIS STUSSY

ÉTIENNE DE CRÉCY B3B DJ FALCON B3B BOOMBASS

ELIZA ROSE

ELDERBROOK

EMMIT FENN

ENRICO SANGIULIANO

EWAN MCVICAR

FARRAGO

Fatboy Slim

FIDELES

FISHER

FJAAK (DJ SET)

FLUME

HAAI

INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL

JAYDA G

KUČKA

LADYTRON

LAYLA BENITEZ

LP GIOBBI

MUTO

NIKKI NAIR

OBJEKT B2B CALL SUPER

OVERMONO

Patrick Mason

RÖYKSOPP

SALUTE

SG LEWIS

THE BLAZE

TODD TERJE (DJ SET)

TSHA

UNDERWORLD

WEVAL

WILL CLARKE B2B DJ MINX

WINSTON SURFSHIRT