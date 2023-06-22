CIRQUE MECHANICS: ZEPHYR, Dave Mason & More Set for Poway OnStage 2023/2024 Season

Poway OnStage has unveiled its 2023/2024 season, promising a lineup of incredible shows that will captivate audiences of all ages and demographics. From high-energy musical productions to soul-stirring cultural performances and family friendly shows, this season is set to deliver unforgettable experiences for all.

“I am thrilled to present this exciting season of performances, which showcases a broad range of artistic disciplines and perspectives." said Sharlene O'Keefe, Executive Director of Poway OnStage. "Our mission is entertaining, educating and enriching through powerful live performances, and I believe this season truly embodies that goal."



The 34th season at Poway OnStage kicks off with The Hit Men of Country. This fan-favorite features five of the finest musicians who have performed, toured or recorded with Country’s greatest artists. The Hitmen of Country is made possible by Poway Rodeo & Pedder Ram. British singer, songwriter, and guitarist Dave Mason, known for his work with rock band Traffic and solo hits, such as "Feelin' Alright" and "We Just Disagree," hits the Poway stage as part of his Endangered Species 2023 tour.

A very unique performance that is sure to delight audiences is Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr. Inspired by the power of the wind – and the human ingenuity that goes into harnessing it, Zephyr features a rotating full-size windmill as the mechanical centerpiece of the visually stunning performance that includes aerial acts, juggling, acrobatics and original music. Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr is made possible by Rancho Bernardo Sunrise Rotary.

Experience the vibrant sounds of Dia de Los Muertos with Jarabe Mexicano in concert. Capturing the nostalgic spirit of their border roots, this lively and unforgettable performance highlights the eclectic mix of genres they embrace while honoring the past.

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. return to the stage as the Rat Pack: One More Time. Featuring a live orchestra, this nostalgic show is an uncanny trip back in time to when Vegas was at its hottest.

With only four strings, Jake Shimabukuro is a humble master. Jake will be joined by two friends and performers Jackson Waldhoff and Justin Kawika Young. His genuine love for people, the spirit of Holidays, and his beloved home of Hawaii are at the forefront of his Christmas In Hawai'i show. Jake Shimabukuro Christmas in Hawai'i is made possible by Triune Nature, Inc.

Our series continues in 2024 with NORTH: The Musical. NORTH is a masterful new production, written and produced by Ashli St. Armant, that reflects the optimism, bravery, wonder and suspense of freedom seekers. Follow Lawrence and his mother, Minnie, as they escape the Deep South and travel North through the Underground Railroad.

Australia’s own The Ten Tenors celebrate their greatest hits in this show featuring the most loved and requested songs the Tenors have performed across their 28 year history – the best from the world of opera, pop and rock music and so much more! The Ten Tenors is made possible by American Pacific Mortgage. A new production by one of the founding members of Celtic Woman, Mairead Nesbitt returns to the stage of storytelling and spellbinding traditions with Celtic Spells. Love and loss. Passion and struggle. As old a story as any could be, as real and relevant as today.

A reimagined production of Charlotte's Web features bluegrass music and a clever set design, telling the treasured story of selfless love and the true meaning of friendship. Join Charlotte, Wilbur, and their farm animal friends in this terrific tale of bravery and hopefulness.

Fan favorites, Back To The Garden Band return to the stage with 'California Dreaming'. Enjoy epic songs from the Golden State including selections from The Beach Boys, Jefferson Airplane, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Janis Joplin, and more in their signature “story concert” format. The return of Drum Tao is an artful and unforgettable fusion of ancient artistry and modern spectacle. Immerse yourself in an electrifying showcase of traditional Japanese drumming, beautiful melodies of Japanese flutes and harps along with martial arts, and stunning visuals as Drum Tao celebrates their 30th anniversary. .

Nearing the end of our season enjoy a remarkable evening of blues-infused rock 'n' roll with the legendary Kim Wilson and the Fabulous Thunderbirds! Experience Grammy-nominated musical brilliance, mesmerizing vocals and signature soulful sound with hits like "Tuff Enuff" and "Wrap It Up!"

Closing out our robust season is Material Girls: a high energy musical production that features amazing vocals and the incredible looks of Madonna, Cher, Lady Gaga, and Adele and is sure to be an unforgettable celebration of some of the most iconic women in pop/rock music.

Poway OnStage is also committed to engaging with the local community and fostering a love of the arts among young people. In addition to the Professional Performance Series, the organization will offer a variety of educational programs, including student matinees, master classes, and workshops