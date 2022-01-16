BWW Interview: Coronado Playhouse Board Member Heather Barton Tjalm talks about their open Directors Submissions initiative

Are you a director looking for a theatre open to your submissions? Then Coronado Playhouse wants to hear from you! They are accepting submissions for their plays, musicals, cabarets, and concerts for their 2023 season are open through Saturday, February 12th.

The playhouse has a history of consistently putting out shows and taking risks on their stage to the delight of their audiences. Heather Barton Tjalma who is a member of the Board of Directors and Play Selection Committee Co-Chair for Coronado Playhouse, says that the goal of the open submissions is not only to bring amazing shows to their stage in Coronado but to also help expand their connection to both artists and their audience.

"Coronado Playhouse is passionate about nurturing collaborative partnership to foster relationships with a more diverse group of artist and audience members."

The last few years have proven difficult for everyone in the industry, which has Coronado Playhouse thinking about how to help the future of theatre artists continue to grow and thrive. The submissions initiative for directors of all backgrounds and experiences is one way the Playhouse hopes to build towards that goal.

"There are a number of theater groups without a permanent home base who do amazing creative work. The board saw this as a wonderful opportunity to help provide a more open space for them in our community. In these partnerships, we hope to nurture relationships with a wider range of artists and audiences members"

Chosen submissions will be incorporated into Coronado Playhouse's 2023 season.

How to apply

The submission deadline for director proposals for CPH's 2023 season is Saturday, February 12, 2022. At this time Coronado Playhouse is asking only for Directors to submit for the 2023 season.

For more information and to submit click here or you can go to https://www.coronadoplayhouse.org for information on their current season



Photo Credit: Heather Barton Tjalma Member, Board of Directors and Play Selection Committee Co-Chair