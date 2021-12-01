A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical to be Presented by Temecula Valley Players

An Old Town Temecula Family Favorite! It is Christmas Eve in London, England, 1850. Based on Charles Dicken's most popular novel, this beloved tale of redemption, the damaging effects of isolation, and the importance of love and compassion are displayed through Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation from a miserly, greedy, and lonely man into an empathetic and kind individual. This story is told spectacularly by some of Broadway's greatest composers (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Ragtime, Seussical & Once on This Island). Join us for this festive and glorious Holiday Tradition! This Temecula Valley Players production is Directed by Terri Miller Schmidt, with Musical Direction by Rachel Pfeifer Green and Choreography by Peter Varvel.

Celebrating their Re-Launch Season as a resident theatre company in Temecula, TVP, like many other arts organizations throughout the nation, were forced to close their doors due to the global pandemic shutdowns.

"A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical, is an Old Town Temecula family tradition. The last time we performed it was Dec. 2019. Not having the production last Christmas season left a hole in our community. In fact, this was the show that our local actors looked forward to the most, coming back from the shutdowns. This timeless Charles's Dickens tale represents the most popular story of all his novels. This show allows the audience to remember that people can repent and change for the better. And people can be forgiven. It lends itself to all the things we love best about the holidays. Mainly serving others first. Charity and good will towards our fellow humans. We know that this show will bring family and friends closer together. And... isn't that what we need now, more than anything? " - Jason Wesley Green, President - Temecula Valley Players

"And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us! And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless Us, Every One!"

― Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

Tickets are available now at www.temeculatheater.org 866.653.8696

Dates and Prices are as follows:

DEC. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 - @ 7:30pm

DEC. 4, 5, 11, 12 - @ 2:00pm

Orchestra $28.00

Parterre $24.00

Balcony $24.00

Wed/Thurs $18.00

Please visit TVP's website: www.TemeculaValleypPayers.com