World Premiere of Magik Theatre's EDDIE & VINNIE to Tour This Fall

The Magik Theatre's world premiere of Eddie & Vinnie will tour this fall! Eddie has dyslexia and struggles with schoolwork, and finds out he can't play on the basketball team unless he gets his grades up.

With the help of his pet gecko, Vinnie, and the overly-helpful new girl in class, will Eddie's final class presentation come together, or will his basketball dreams be dashed forever?

A Magik Theatre world premiere!

TOUR DATES



September 29 - October 9

November 1-18

March 27 - May 21, 2023

RECOMMENDED AGES

1st Grade - 5th Grade

ESTIMATED RUN TIME

Approximately 50 minutes

ABOUT Eddie and Vinnie

By Jenny Millinger

Commissioned by and World Premiere presented at Magik Theatre, San Antonio, TX

Anthony Runfola, Artistic Director

Frank Villani, Chief Executive Officer

In partnership with Celebrate Dyslexia