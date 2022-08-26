World Premiere of Magik Theatre's EDDIE & VINNIE to Tour This Fall
Will Eddie's final class presentation come together, or will his basketball dreams be dashed forever?
The Magik Theatre's world premiere of Eddie & Vinnie will tour this fall! Eddie has dyslexia and struggles with schoolwork, and finds out he can't play on the basketball team unless he gets his grades up.
With the help of his pet gecko, Vinnie, and the overly-helpful new girl in class, will Eddie's final class presentation come together, or will his basketball dreams be dashed forever?
A Magik Theatre world premiere!
TOUR DATES
September 29 - October 9
November 1-18
March 27 - May 21, 2023
RECOMMENDED AGES
1st Grade - 5th Grade
ESTIMATED RUN TIME
Approximately 50 minutes
ABOUT Eddie and Vinnie
By Jenny Millinger
Commissioned by and World Premiere presented at Magik Theatre, San Antonio, TX
Anthony Runfola, Artistic Director
Frank Villani, Chief Executive Officer
In partnership with Celebrate Dyslexia