The San Antonio Broadway Theatre to Open With BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

The San Antonio Broadway Theatre has announced its inaugural production of BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY! Performances begin Friday, September 24 and run through Sunday, September 26.

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY the true story of Buddy's meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when "That'll Be The Day" hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later. The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly's greatest hits including "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," "Everyday," "Oh Boy," "Not Fade Away," "Rave On" and "Raining In My Heart," plus Richie Valens' "La Bamba" and The Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace." Seen by over 22 million people around the world, THE Buddy Holly STORY will have you on your feet and "send you out of the theater on an unstoppable high" (The Boston Globe).

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY is produced by LAUREN COSIO San Antonio Broadway Theatre's Producer & Owner.

The cast includes: MATTHEW MCCLURE (BUDDY), Roy Brown (JOE B. MAULDIN), ALEX CROSSLAND (Jerry Allison), ERIK FURUHEIM (Norman Petty/BIG BOPPER), Luis Garcia-GODOY (RICHIE VALENS), PAUL KOURDOURIS (HIPOCKETS DUNCAN), CHRISTOPHER WREN (TOMMY ALLSUP), Magdalena Rodriguez (MARIA ELENA), SOPHIE AMELKIN (VI PETTY), AMANDA JEFFRIES (MARLENA MADISON), & JILLIAN SAINZ (ENSEMBLE).

BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY will play the following performance schedule: Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $35. Tickets may be purchased by calling 210-207-2234, going online at www.sabroadwaytheatre.com, or by visiting the Carver Community Cultural Center box office at 226 N. Hackberry, San Antonio.

The San Antonio Broadway Theatre brings Broadway-quality talent and professional productions to the evolving San Antonio arts scene. We strive to elevate the theatre experience through thoughtful production selection and immerse the audience in the inspired world on stage. With intentional production selection, guests will experience performances often celebrating Texas and Hispanic culture and values, diverse casting, and roles reimagined. We hope that our productions inspire the greater San Antonio community and create new opportunities for local and visitings performers.