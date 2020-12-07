Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Public Theater of San Antonio Presents FULLY COMMITTED

The production will be streamed online December 3rd - 13th, 2020.

Dec. 7, 2020  

The holidays are right around the corner and Fully Committed is the perfect show to usher in the holiday season! Tickets are on sale now for this hilarious production. Josey Porras takes on the role of Sam as well as 40 other characters! You do not want to miss it!

To purchase individual tickets to Fully Committed, visit https://bit.ly/34XHPE4.

A side-splitting holiday comedy with forty diverse characters designed to be played by a single versatile performer. Sam, an out-of-work actress, works the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's number-one restaurant. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can she manage to look out for herself?

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.



