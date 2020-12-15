The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents LA PASTORELA FOLKLORICA

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents a virtual production of La Pastorela Folklorica featuring the Guadalupe Dance Academy on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00pm on the Guadalupe's YouTube channel. This annual holiday celebration is a fun representation of the traditional shepherd's play with Folklorico and Flamenco flair, but this year, audience members get to enjoy it from the comfort of their home.

"The staff of the Guadalupe was delighted by the outpouring of support we received for our online performance, La Vida de los Muertos , and are excited to share Pastorela Folklorica to a wider audience," said Jeannette Chavez, Dance Director at the Guadalupe.

"Normally a fundraiser for the Guadalupe Dance Academy, this year we are happy to present our annual heart-warming Bilingual rendition of the shepherd's play for FREE online. So, gather la familia, stream our YouTube channel on your TV, get your tamalitos, fill your mugs with hot chocolate and get ready to laugh, cry and spend your evening with us!"

Guadalupe Dance Company members play the traditional characters of Mary, Joseph, Lucifer and the Archangel while the Academy's youngest performers play the parts of townspeople and shepherds through traditional Mexican Folklorico and Flamenco dance.

Under the influence of Lucifer, more experienced Academy performers do their best to distract the shepherds from their mission of welcoming the newborn king.