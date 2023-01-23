The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio To Present August Wilson's FENCES

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio will present Fences at the Carver Community Cultural Center from February 9 - 26 during Black History Month. Fences explores the evolving Black American experience and a universal relationship between a father and son that ripples through the whole family. The show will be presented indoors and includes matinee performances for the first time post-COVID.

Written by August Wilson, Fences follows Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro baseball leagues, who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded as a Black man from the major leagues during his prime, Troy's life experiences take their toll on his relationships with his wife and his son, who now wants his own chance to play ball.

August Wilson's Fences opened on Broadway in 1987 and later went on to win a Pulitzer Prize, a Tony award, and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for best play of the year. Fences is just one of Wilson's many plays portraying the Black American experience throughout the 20th century with each piece tackling a different decade. Many of his plays take place in the Hill District of Pittsburgh where Wilson grew up.

"Fences has been a joy to bring to the stage and represents an important moment in the partnership between The Classic, The Carver, and our city," said Jimmy Moore, The Classic Theatre's Producing Artistic Director. "Fences is a beautiful story with top-notch, local-talent and an evocative design. Many community members have voiced their excitement about this title and we are proud to bring it back to San Antonio."

The cast of Fences will include:

Naybu Fullman as Troy Maxson

Tony Campbell as Jim Bono

Nerryl Williams as Rose

Torence Henderson as Lyons

Carl Brooks as Gabriel

Tyson Price as Cory

Ru McIntyre as Raynell

Fences is directed by Antoinette F. Winstead.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Carver Community Cultural Center Address:

226 North Hackberry Street

San Antonio, TX 78202