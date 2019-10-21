Majestic Theatre to Welcome PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR

Paramount's Laser Spectacular, the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the music of Pink Floyd illuminates the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, January 18 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 25 at 10AM.

Tickets ($19.50 - $39.50) for PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd, Paramount's Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd, as you've never seen before.

The entire show is presented with The Original Master Recordings of Pink Floyd!

Surrounded by walls of concert quality sound, Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def., large screen video projection, and special lighting effects. Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays, choreographed to the soundtrack during this spectacular Laser Light Show.

For more information, visit pinkfloydlasershow.com, www.facebook.com/pinkfloydlasershow, or majesticempire.com





