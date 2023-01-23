Magik Theatre to Present THE HERO TWINS: BLOOD RACE in February

Don't let the name fool you. There's nothing gory about The Hero Twins: Blood Race. On the contrary, this epic adventure that runs from February 4 - March 5, explores issues of prejudice, perseverance, and belonging that remind us that we are all one race: the human race. Regardless of the color of our skin, our place in society, or our gender, we all bleed red.

Audiences will be captivated by the female protagonist Moth, and her twin brother Cricket, as they travel through a cave-like underworld, vying to win the Blood Race and determine the ruling class. The duo will have to work together to find creative solutions to the many obstacles they encounter on their quest to change the world. Based on one of the oldest myths in the world, this futuristic romp is inspired by the politics and culture of classic Mayan society. The production's steampunk-inspired costumes and set designs, however, have a thoroughly modern vibe. A revolving stage keeps the action going as the trained cast performs exciting Parkour movement sequences set to driving musical beats. Opening night will be a fun-filled celebration with crafts and interactive experiences to delight both the young and the young at heart. Theatre goers will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the conceptual design of this family-friendly, action-packed adventure. From museum-style pillars depicting elements from the show to set models, costume designs and more will line the lobby opening night. Written by Latino playwright and educator Ramón Esquivel, The Hero Twins: Blood Race is a production designed to inspire and empower audiences of all ages, races, and genders.

"What I hope young people learn from these two characters is the different responses they can have to challenges and adversity," says Esquivel.

THE HERO'S JOURNEY

At first glance, The Hero Twins: Blood Race may look like just another action and adventure tale, but there's much more to this hero's journey than what meets the eye. Directed by Ricky Araiza, the story tackles a variety of important societal themes including resilience, honesty, integrity, justice, equity, gender stereotypes, and how to stand up to adversity. These topics are addressed in a contemporary way that resonates and connects with audiences today. Not only are they entertained by the story, but they also experience it on many levels.

"I think that what The Hero Twins does so well as a story is it creates an opportunity for audiences to see a narrative about a young person who is faced with epic and heroic challenges, and she must make a choice of whether she is going to merely accept what is being told to her because that is the way things have always been, or create a new path," says Araiza. "Choices like these, even for adults, are so scary, but when we are allowed to step into our true selves, we can create amazing new worlds."

THE ACTION HERO

Running, jumping, climbing, crawling, and rolling stunts are just part of a day's work for our cast. One of the theatre's most physically demanding shows, The Hero Twins: Blood Race is filled with live action. To prepare for their roles, the cast was trained by Parkour Coach Wes De La Rosa who put them through the paces while encouraging them to find their own groove within the movements.

"Parkour is intuitive in different ways for every individual so I'm excited to see what types of movements the cast creates with these skills," he says. "Overall, the audience can look forward to lots of fluid, animal-like movement, with a big splash of creativity and pizzazz."

BEHIND THE MAGIK

The production of The Hero Twins: Blood Race features a cast of four, all of whom are either dance or movement trained. Mason Ortiz and Brianna Resendez play twins Cricket and Moth, with Giselle Galindo as Iguana and Pedro Leos as Jaguar. The crew includes Stage Manager Alyssa Snow, Scenic Design by Lucian Hernandez, Costume Design by Yesenia Tafur, Lighting Design by Bill Rios, and Sound Design by Jo Villanueva.

"MAGIKAL" MOMENTS OF EDUCATIONAL INSPIRATION

Throughout the week, Magik offers the opportunity for schools to come to the theatre on a field trip. Rather than simply a "snippet" of a show, Magik field trip performances are the same as public performances. These productions offer as many as 70,000 children per season the opportunity to see a live performance that they might not be able to experience otherwise. It's part of the company's commitment to inclusivity in the arts.

Playwright Esquivel has cleverly woven STEAM principles into the play. Throughout the adventure, our heroes collaborate by using physics, reading, and math to win the race. These topics are explored in our comprehensive Study Guide designed to help educators and the general public make the most of their Magik experience. The guide covers the content of the play, provides educational activities, and offers ways for viewers to reflect on their learning. Study Guides can be accessed on Magik's website as the performance nears.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Magik Theatre is committed to making theatre accessible to everyone. "We are here to make theatre accessible to every family and take away any barrier that exists," says Frank Villani, CEO, Magik Theatre. In keeping with that commitment, the 2023 season boasts some upgrades to include the following special performances below.

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance

Saturday, February 18, 2:00 p.m.

Robert Cardoza, the San Antonio theatre community's primary sign language interpreter, will be available during this performance for patrons that require ASL as their primary form of communication.

Sensory-Friendly Performance

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m.

Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming environment for people who are on the autism spectrum or who have other sensory sensitivities. By modifying elements of the production to accommodate individuals with sensory needs, we create a welcoming space where families and friends of those with autism or other disabilities can enjoy an authentic performance experience together.

Pay What You Wish Performances

Sunday, Feb. 12, 3:00 p.m. & Sunday, March 5, 3:00 p.m.

Magik's way of giving back to the community and providing an opportunity for families to experience live theatre with a donation of any amount.

Mask Required Performances

Sunday, February 26 at 3:00 pm

If you would like to attend a mask-required performance, this option is for you! We have adopted a model that allows us to go above and beyond standard schedules. It also provides you with peace of mind knowing that all of our performers and staff continue to follow strict health and safety protocols including the option to select your experience while in the theatre.

To view Health & Safety Protocols, visit https://www.magiktheatre.org/covid-19-updates/

TICKETS TO THE SHOW

Flex Passes are on sale now,$170 - 10 Flex Pass Tickets ($17 per ticket - A savings of 32% off single ticket prices) and $300 - 20 Flex Pass Tikets($15 per ticket - A savings of 40% off single ticket prices).. Single Tickets are $18.50 for children (ages 2-17), Military, Seniors, and Educators | $22.50 for adults | Children under 2 years old are free. Flex Passes and Single Tickets are available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220403®id=142&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magiktheatre.org%2Fthe-hero-twins%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling (210) 227-2751. You can also purchase at the box office, 420 S. Alamo, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri. If a child under 2 uses a seat, even a car or booster seat, the patron must pay for a general-admission ticket. Group rates are offered to parties of ten or more people. For questions and further inquiries contact info@magiktheatre.org.

ABOUT MAGIK THEATRE

A professional theatre for young audiences established in 1994, Magik Theatre's mission is to use the power of theatre to create Magikal storytelling for children that Activates imagination, Grows young minds, and Inspires creativity and a love of learning that is the Key to a more literate future for our community. For more information, visit magiktheatre.org, or Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TheMagikTheatre.