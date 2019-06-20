HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Returns To San Antonio

When Texas Light Opera (TLO) was founded, its principle desire was to popularize classical work and music materials through new theatrical productions. Last year TLO was presented with multiple Alamo Theatre Arts Council Awards and Broadway World awards including "Best Musical" for its small professional touring production of "The Last Five Years," by Jason Robert Brown. TLO now partners with Aria Creative Productions to present a unique production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch this summer. The smash rock musical touches on themes such as love and loss, overcoming personal tragedy, the power dynamics inherent in human relationships, mental illness and issues of gender and identity.

Hedwig opened Off-Broadway in 1998 and won the Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical. The story follows Hedwig Robinson (Roy Thomas), a transgender East German singer of a fictional rock-n-roll band, who is the victim of a botched sex change operation which has left him, now her, with just "an angry inch." The rock singer's relentless search for love and her other half is performed in song and monologue in the form of a gig backed by a rock band "The Angry Inch." Notable songs painting the picture include "The Origin of Love" and "Sugar Daddy." Multi-award winning actress and director, Morgan Clyde, will play the role of Yitzhak, one of Hedwig's love interests and a singer in the band.

The music is steeped in the androgynous 1970s glam rock style of David Bowie (who co-produced the Los Angeles production of the show), as well as the work of John Lennon and early punk performers Lou Reed and Iggy Pop. Jaime Ramirez, the show's music director, says he is excited to be part of the production and will play the part of the keyboard player.

The story draws on writer Mitchell's life as the son of a U.S. Army major general who once commanded the U.S. sector of occupied West Berlin. The character of Hedwig was inspired by a German divorced U.S. Army wife who was Mitchell's family babysitter and moonlighted as a prostitute at her trailer park home in Junction City, Kansas. "It's been ten years since the show has been here in San Antonio and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise the role of Hedwig," says Roy Thomas, who is playing the title role and is also co-producer. "Our production is a conglomeration of a theatrical performance, rock concert and standup/improv. The performers routinely interact with the audience and break through the fourth wall," he says.

Performances will feature pre-show opening acts from local performance troupes including musicians, street performers, drag artists and burlesque performers. Vendors and local artists will sell their wares and creations in the lobby before and after the show. The Saturday afternoon show will be a benefit for Fiesta Youth, Pride San Antonio and American Veterans for Equal Rights. Nicole Erwin, ARIA/TLO Executive Director states, "We hope to shine a spotlight on our local artists and charities to help enrich our community. A small reception will be held after each performance to meet, greet and network. The benefiting charities provide much needed social services benefiting LGBT persons and youth in our community."

Director Dave Stone-Robb says "One of the biggest challenges is the actual space which is a large church space. It almost feels like we're a rock-n-roll touring show coming into town, setting up really quick, throwing all the elements together and trying to create this amazing experience in a non-traditional theatrical space. It's a lot of money and moving parts and they all have to come together in a short time. To help with this we've created a crowdfunding page on Indiegogo (https://www.indiegogo.com/at/hedwigsatx." When asked how he would describe the show he says, "Imagine the queerest Pink Floyd show you've ever seen."

From East Berlin to Junction City, Kansas and beyond, Hedwig's story is outrageous, hilarious, and at times, unexpectedly poignant and surprisingly truthful. Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a rocking ride that's sure to inspire anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

Cast:

Hedwig: Roy Thomas

Yitzhak: Morgan Clyde

The Angry Inch (Hedwig's Band):

Guitar: Jesse James

Bass: Alan Miller

Keys: Jaime Ramirez

Drums: Kristi Tabersmith

Creative Team:

Producers: Texas Light Opera, Aria Creative and Roy Thomas

Director: Dave Stone-Robb

Music Director: Jaime Ramirez

Choreographer: Jay Brooks

Set Designer: Jonathan Schell

Lighting Designer: Joshua Dominguez

Sound Designer: Serenity Autumn

Costume Designer (Hedwig/Yitzhak): Susie Hamilton

Makeup/Wig Design (Hedwig/Yitzhak): Nicholas Adams Bordovsky

Costume/Makeup Design (The Angry Inch): Nico Redondo

Performance Dates:

July 11 - July 14, 2019

July 11, 12 at 8pm

July 13 at 3pm and 8pm

July 14 at 4pm

Reviewers are invited on Tuesday July 9.

Location:

Woodlawn Pointe a Center of Community

702 Donaldson Avenue (directly opposite Jefferson High School)

San Antonio, TX, 78201

(210) 468-2787

Tickets: $22 General Admission, $18 Military/Students, $25 Charity Show

Purchase online at http://hedwigmusical.bpt.me

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York. License#: SO_00000563





