El Paso Opera Announces 2020-21 Season

El Paso Opera has announced details for its upcoming seasons!

The 2020-21 season will feature Pay-What-You-Can Ticket pricing. While the opera will have a suggested ticket price, ultimately the audience member is able to choose how much they pay. If the suggested amount is too high, they can pay less. If they would like to cover someone else's ticket or support El Paso Opera with a donation, they can give more!

First, the opera has announced Giving Voice. This is the first in their new annual series amplifying Latinx opera singers locally and nationally. This series is El Paso Opera's official response to the 8/03/19 Walmart tragedy and aligned with our commitment to promoting (or 'Giving Voice') to traditionally underrepresented, marginalized communities, especially in opera and especially in terms of Latinx people. For this inaugural year, accomplished homegrown Mexican-American baritone, Luis Alejandro Orozco, will be our honored headlining artist. Orozco's residency will include student masterclasses and joint performances with Opera UTEP, an industry panel discussion and an inspiring Giving Voice recital with pianist Michael Lewis. The Giving Voice panel discussion on Friday, October 9 and the Giving Voice Recital on October 11 will both be available via live-stream on YouYube Live and www.epopera.org.

Next, on February 6, audiences will be delighted by Bon Appétit! A deliciously funny opera collection starring Cherry Duke as Julia Child, Bon Appétit! promises to be a delectable evening of culinary comedy rounded out with a set of other scrumptious songs. Live-streamed from Woman's Club of El Paso, this show is a guaranteed recipe for laughs! Bon Appétit! is a carryover from last season and was unfortunately cancelled in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

After the tremendously popular opening run of #Curbside Opera this summer, El Paso Opera will continue to offer our free live performances featuring El Paso Opera Resident Artists all season long! #CurbsideOpera and First Fridays will both be held in outdoor spaces that allow for social distancing.

#CurbsideOpera will perform twice monthly with an expanded schedule for #CurbsideOpera with Carols to celebrate the holiday season. First Fridays free performances will be at 12pm on the First Friday of every month. For details on El Paso Opera's Resident Artists and where to find their next performance, check out the company's brand new website www.epopera.org.

