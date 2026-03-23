DEATH BECOMES HER, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Set For Broadway in San Antonio 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway in San Antonio has announced its 2026–27 season at the Majestic Theatre, featuring a mix of major touring hits, classic revivals, and several San Antonio premieres. The lineup includes a seven-show subscription package alongside additional add-on titles, spanning September 2026 through June 2027.

Highlights include new-to-market productions like Mrs. Doubtfire, Buena Vista Social Club, Hell’s Kitchen, The Great Gatsby, and Death Becomes Her, alongside returning favorites such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music.

Learn more about the full season below!

Mrs. Doubtfire

September 15–20, 2026

Based on the beloved 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire follows a struggling actor who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny in order to spend time with his children after a difficult divorce. The musical blends heartfelt family themes with comedy as its protagonist navigates dual identities and the challenges of parenthood.

The Sound of Music

October 6–11, 2026

This classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical tells the story of Maria, a young woman who becomes a governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp. Through music and compassion, she transforms the family’s lives as they face the looming threat of Nazi-occupied Austria.

Buena Vista Social Club

November 24–29, 2026

Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 album, Buena Vista Social Club brings the vibrant music and culture of Cuba to the stage. The musical celebrates the legacy of legendary musicians while exploring themes of artistry, memory, and collaboration.

The Phantom of the Opera

January 6–17, 2027

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical returns, telling the haunting story of a mysterious masked figure who lurks beneath the Paris Opera House. As he becomes obsessed with young soprano Christine, romance and tragedy intertwine in one of Broadway’s most enduring productions.

Hell’s Kitchen

February 16–21, 2027

Featuring the music of Alicia Keys, Hell’s Kitchen is a coming-of-age story inspired by the artist’s own upbringing in New York City. The musical follows a young woman discovering her voice, identity, and passion for music against the backdrop of a vibrant community.

The Great Gatsby

March 16–17, 2027

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, The Great Gatsby brings the opulence and decadence of the Jazz Age to life. The story centers on the enigmatic Jay Gatsby and his obsession with rekindling a past romance, set against a world of wealth, illusion, and longing.

Death Becomes Her

May 4–9, 2027

Adapted from the 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is a dark comedy musical about vanity, rivalry, and immortality. The story follows two women whose obsession with youth leads them to a mysterious potion—with unexpected and outrageous consequences.

Season Options (Add-Ons)

Beetlejuice

November 13–15, 2026

A wildly inventive stage adaptation of the cult film, Beetlejuice follows a recently deceased couple who enlist a mischievous demon to help haunt their home, leading to chaotic and comedic results.

A Christmas Story: The Musical

December 11–13, 2026

Based on the holiday film, this musical follows young Ralphie Parker and his quest for the perfect Christmas gift—a Red Ryder BB gun—capturing the humor and nostalgia of a classic American childhood.

Waitress

April 9–11, 2027

Featuring a score by Sara Bareilles, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a small-town pie maker navigating relationships, self-discovery, and the courage to change her life.

Wicked

June 2–20, 2027

The global phenomenon Wicked returns, offering a reimagined look at the witches of Oz. The musical explores the unlikely friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, revealing the story behind the classic tale.