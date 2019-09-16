Criss Angel RAW - THE MINDFREAK UNPLUGGED Comes to the Majestic Theatre Dec 9

Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his incomparable success, Criss' passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere. Criss Angel RAW - The Mindfreak Unplugged brings a theatrical experience unlike any seen before to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on Monday, December 9 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 20 at NOON.

Tickets ($49.50 - $99.50) for Criss Angel will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

The entirely new show brings Angel's famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life - all performed in an intimate, raw setting. This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that's in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind. Experience Criss Angel like never before!

Criss Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK LIVE! (in partnership with Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts), to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more. Hailing spectacular reviews from outlets such as Bloomberg Businessweek - who called him "the biggest name in Las Vegas magic," and the Las Vegas Sun - "The #1 magic show of all time!," Angel's magic revolution has single-handedly brought upon the art's resurgence.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or crissangel.com





