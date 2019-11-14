BWW Interview: Courtney Martin of NICK, JR. LIVE! at Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Children and parents have loved Nick, Jr. and the programming available to entertain and educate. The shows are always upbeat and happy as characters teach children many things. As NICK,JR. LIVE tours around North America, children can experience what it's like to see some of their favorite characters from the TV perform for them on the stage. Characters of Nick, Jr. include The Bubble Guppies, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Paw Patrol and more. Children will be thrilled and excited to sing and dance along with their favorite characters. BWW caught up with a very important friend to the characters, Courtney Martin. She was happy to share with us how she loves being a friend to the Nick, Jr. cast. NICK, JR.LIVE comes to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday and Sunday November 16 and 17, 2019.

When did you know you wanted to make a living out of being a performer?

There was a moment. It was June the end of my junior year of high school and I was auditioning for my community theater and I clearly remember walking down the stairs and going, "I think this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. "

Do you remember the first time you were onstage and what was that like?

I remember and I think I was in second grade. We had auditions for HANSEL AND GRETEL. I remember I had the very dramatic audition. I had to read a scene from the show. It was in front of the whole class just in our music room. It was very informal. I was reading for Gretel. Gretel had to cry. I remember throwing my paper across the room and just lying on the floor and sobbing hysterically because I wanted the part so bad. Not necessarily the first time performing but first I'm in front of people doing something.

Did you get the part?

I did. I just split it with my best friend at the time she did some of the shows and I did the other shows. It was really fun.

What do you like to do when you're not performing? What are some of your hobbies?

One of my favorite things to do especially when we're on tour is finding new coffee shops to try out. I think it's a cool way to get to know the local feeling of different cities then explore them. Sometimes I'll look online and try to find places or I will walk around to see what I come upon. I also really like going to markets or Farmer's Markets. Seeing some of the art local that people do. Some of the more local experiences.

You're coming into San Antonio to be part of NICK, JR. LIVE! and be friends of the characters including Blue from "Blue's Clues and You. "

I can tell you about being a NICK, JR. LIVE! Friend. All of the characters are always excited to put on a show for the kids and they've been working hard to make sure that the show is fun and interactive and that the kids have the best time they possibly can. I think it's cool actually because some of the characters are relaunching series. For example, "Blue's Clues and You." It's so cool to see the kids get excited about all the characters coming out onstage. I used to watch "Blues Clues" when I was younger and my little sister actually loved it too.

What do you think are some of the most challenging things about being a friend to the NICK, JR. characters?

I think one of the exciting things about being friends with the characters is that the kids are getting to experience the actual real life characters that they see on TV every day. It is exciting because it might be the first time that they are at a theater where they are making beautiful family memories. The characters that they've been seeing on TV are in real life in front of them.

What was it that made you want to be a part of NICK, JR. LIVE! and tour with it?

I think first of all I was excited to tour the country and see all the different cities and be able to bring the show to so many different audiences. I think it's a special experience especially when you think about how some of these kids it may be the first time seeing theater and I think that's special. That was definitely a big part of that but I think with Nickelodeon, it's such honor and getting to create this world for everybody and that's probably a big part of it.

Which of the friends do you enjoy being around?

That's a tricky question because I think there's something in each of the characters that's interesting that a lot of people grab onto. The whole show is about teamwork and working together to put on this great big show. Dora and Marshall and Rubble from Paw Patrol are the highlights. Dora is one of those characters that just radiates happiness. Nothing can bring her down and she's all about working together as a team and making the best possible show, so, I would probably say Dora.

What do you and your NICK, JR. friends do just before going out onstage?

Some of the NICK, JR. friends have some rituals they do before they go out onstage. Molly from Bubble Guppies are making sure that all of her things ready to go. Shimmer and Shine are getting ready with all their genie magic. Dora is making sure her backpack is all set. Rubble is making sure his DJ stand is ready to go. Everyone is excited to go out onstage and put on the best show they can.

How can families get tickets and find out more about the V. I. P. experience?

People can look at ticket information and the V. I. P. experience online at NICKJRLIVE.COM. It would be great. The V. I. P. experience is a special interactive experience after the show that the kids are able to meet the friends.

Don't miss this chance to make memories with your children. Go to the Tobin Center's website. Showtimes are will be on NOV 16, 10:00 AM, NOV 16, 2:00 PM, NOV 17, 12:00 PM, NOV 17, 4:00 PM





