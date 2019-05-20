ARTS San Antonio 2019 Summer Series On Sale Now
ARTS San Antonio kicks off the 2019-2020 season at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary's St.) with the 2019 Summer Series, featuring Nella in Concert on June 28, 2019; Lightning and Lasers Live on July 20, 2019; and Slavic Soul Party on August 24, 2019. Summer Series Packages and individual tickets are on sale now!
Season packages and individual tickets are available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.
Nella in Concert
From Isla Margarita, Venezuela
Friday, June 28, 7:30PM
Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
Nella's music is a meeting place for her country's folklore roots, the influence of her contemporaries, and the music of the Andalusian region. Above all, she sings with her bare soul.
Lightning and Lasers Live
From Austin, TX
Saturday, July 20, 7:30PM
Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
When the lights go down, a loud buzz generates, followed by streaks of lightning into the air. What follows is an overload of light and melodies.
Slavic Soul Party!
From NYC
Saturday, August 24, 7:30PM
Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
Fiery Balkan brass, irresistible beats, Roma (Gypsy) accordion wizardry, and virtuoso jazz chops make America's #1 nine musician brass band for Balkan-Soul-Gypsy-Funk!
For more information, visit majesticempire.com or artssa.org.