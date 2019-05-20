ARTS San Antonio 2019 Summer Series On Sale Now

ARTS San Antonio kicks off the 2019-2020 season at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary's St.) with the 2019 Summer Series, featuring Nella in Concert on June 28, 2019; Lightning and Lasers Live on July 20, 2019; and Slavic Soul Party on August 24, 2019. Summer Series Packages and individual tickets are on sale now!

Nella in Concert

From Isla Margarita, Venezuela

Friday, June 28, 7:30PM

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Nella's music is a meeting place for her country's folklore roots, the influence of her contemporaries, and the music of the Andalusian region. Above all, she sings with her bare soul.

Lightning and Lasers Live

From Austin, TX

Saturday, July 20, 7:30PM

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

When the lights go down, a loud buzz generates, followed by streaks of lightning into the air. What follows is an overload of light and melodies.

Slavic Soul Party!

From NYC

Saturday, August 24, 7:30PM

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Fiery Balkan brass, irresistible beats, Roma (Gypsy) accordion wizardry, and virtuoso jazz chops make America's #1 nine musician brass band for Balkan-Soul-Gypsy-Funk!

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or artssa.org.





