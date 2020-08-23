Wasatch Theatre Company Presents a Virtual Production Of TEACHER TRUTHS

The show will be a virtual event, live-streamed, running October 2-11.

Wasatch Theatre Company celebrates its 23rd season with the premiere of Jim Martin's world premiere play about the lives of teachers, told from the perspective of teachers, in TEACHER TRUTHS. The show will be a virtual event, live-streamed, running October 2-11. Individuals who purchase a ticket will receive a link for the play.

Tickets available at www.wasatchtheatre.org.

The general public is accustomed to inspirational stories like those in the movies. However, beneath the surface of the inspirational are harsh truths that need to be told. When the public begins to understand the experience of teachers, they can hopefully begin to afford education the respect that it deserves.

All of the stories in TEACHER TRUTHS come from real teacher stories and experiences collected from the amalgamated experiences of Jim Martin, who has spent the last 24 years as a teacher, an instructional coach, an assistant principal, a principal, and a principal supervisor. Jim has a doctorate of education degree in educational leadership and policy. He is the co-founder of Wasatch Theatre Company and currently serves as its artistic director.

The show is directed by educator Mindy Curtis and features the ensemble talents of Jady Brooks, Michael O'Grady, Samantha Paredes, McKenzie Maag, Kiersten Honaker, William Davies, Teresa Chaikowsky, Kayla Kelly, and Daniel James Foster. The actors are based In Salt Lake, New York, and Houston.

In addition to the live-streamed play, there will be an audience talk-back following the two matinees on October 4th and October 11th. Teachers who attend an Ed Camp on October 4th will be invited to attend the performance that night for free.

The play has mature subject matter and language. Discretion is advised.

Wasatch Theatre Company is a local theatre organization that has been in operation since 1997. The group has performed at venues such as delis and coffee shops before spending the last ten years at The Rose Wagner performing Arts Building in downtown Salt Lake. WTC is now the resident theatre company of The Gateway and is housed at the new performing arts space The Box.

