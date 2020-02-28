WTC Presents GIRLS AND BOYS

Immediately following the close of the acclaimed READY STEADY YETI GO, part of WTC's 22nd season, Wasatch Theatre Company premieres the haunting one-person drama GIRLS AND BOYS by Dennis Kelly March 6-15, 2020 at The Box, 124 South 400 West, at The Gateway. Evening performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will start at 7:30 pm. Matinee performances are available Sundays at 2:00 pm.

A woman and man meet at an airport and fall madly in love. They have children, juggle careers, and do the things that couples do. But then a horrific tragedy shakes their world and makes them question everything they believe to be true.

Direct out of London, GIRLS AND BOYS is directed by University of Utah Instructor and local director Jamie Rocha Allan. Mr. Rocha Allan has made a local name for himself directing such shows as FIRST DATE at The Grand and SHE KILLS MONSTERS at the University of Utah. Mr. Rocha Allan is the Artistic Director of Umbrella Theatre Company, a local organization that supports the efforts of other local theatres.

Here is what Mr. Rocha Allan had to say about GIRLS AND BOYS: GIRLS AND BOYS is about the best and worst things that humans beings do to each other. I'm so excited to be bringing this play to a Utah. There's something thrilling about the immediacy of a bare stage and one actor talking directly to the audience. This type of work isn't always available to Utah audiences. I hope people will come and experience this incredible piece of writing.

GIRLS AND BOYS stars Morgan Werder, a graduating Senior in the ATP at the University of Utah. Recent credits include: Pioneer Theatre Company: The Play That Goes Wrong, Mary Stuart, University; Macbeth (Macbeth), Men on Boats, (Dunn), and Big Love (Thyona).

Playwright Kelly is the Tony award-winning writer of the hit Broadway musical MATILDA. GIRLS AND BOYS, his latest work, is definitely a change of style and not intended for children.

The play has mature subject matter, language, and depictions of family violence. Discretion is advised.

Wasatch Theatre Company is a local theatre organization that has been in operation since 1997. The group has performed at venues such as delis and coffee shops before spending the last ten years at The Rose Wagner performing Arts Building in downtown Salt Lake. WTC is now the resident theatre company of The Gateway and is housed at the new performing arts space The Box.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You