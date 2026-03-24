Video: KING JAMES at Pioneer Theatre Company

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Pioneer Theatre Company has released a first look video of KING JAMES, running March 20 through April 4, 2026 at the Meldrum Theatre. Check out the all-new trailer!Written by Rajiv Joseph, the play follows two friends whose lives are shaped by their shared devotion to basketball star LeBron James. Set against key moments in James’s career, the story explores themes of loyalty, friendship, and identity through the lens of sports fandom.Directed by Miriam Laube, the production features Eli Mayer and Khiry Walker.The creative team includes scenic designer Jo Winiarski, costume designer K.L. Alberts, lighting designer Marcella Barbeau, and sound designer Paul James Prendergast. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA.The production runs approximately two hours, including one intermission, and is recommended for ages 14 and up due to mature language and themes.Performances take place Monday through Thursday at 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.