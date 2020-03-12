SLAC Postpones Elaine Jarvik's FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET Due To COVID-19

In response to recent developments surrounding COVID-19 and for the health and well-being of our patrons, we have decided to postpone our production of FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET by Elaine Jarvik. We will continue to monitor the situation and will be announcing new dates shortly.

"For those of us who have been fortunate enough to be involved with FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET, the decision to postpone is the right one," said Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming. "We want our audiences to enjoy this new work, to laugh at its wit, and to hear its timely messages free of the stress of our current health situation. We wish everyone safety, good health and we look forward to sharing our space with you again very soon."

SLAC will be contacting current ticket holders to discuss ticketing options. To contact the box office directly, please call 801-363-7522 or email info@saltlakeactingcompany.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You