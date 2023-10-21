Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Does the Time Warp at Pioneer Theatre Company

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW plays through October 31, 2023.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Does the Time Warp at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company’s production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW does the Time Warp in a winking, interactive display of decadence.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (music, lyrics, and book by Richard O’Brien) is a camp classic thanks to its 1975 film adaptation THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW.  When their car breaks down, recently engaged couple Brad and Janet knock on the door of a nearby castle, where they find themselves enwrapped in Transylvanian experimentation. 

Alanna Saunders as Janet brings incredible vocals and Alex Walton as Brad complements her well with his reticent charm.

Jeremiah James as Frank is a force, and Hernando Umana as Riff Raff shines.

Other members of the high caliber cast include Michael Dalke as Rocky, Ginger Bess as Magenta, Micki Martinez as Columbia, André Jordan as Eddie, and David Beach as Dr. Scott.

Former Utah State Senator Steve Urquhart is a hoot as the narrator (alternating with Randall Carlisle and Babs De Lay). 

Karen Azenberg has directed and choreographed with the right mix of panache and restraint.

The stark scenic design by George Maxwell includes detailed proscenium décor, drops, and castle doorways with plenty of room for the onstage band.  The lighting by Aaron Spivey adds nicely to the atmosphere.

The costumes by Aaron Swenson and hair/makeup by Byron Batista are the patented Rocky Horror blend of bonkers, nostalgia, and extravagance. 

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW plays through October 31, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit the link below.

Photo Credit: BW Productions




