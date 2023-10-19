Review: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Hale Center Theater Orem is Fanciful

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH plays through November 3, 2023. 

By: Oct. 19, 2023

The Hale Academy Theater for Young Audiences production of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Hale Center Theater Orem is juicy fun for parents and kids to enjoy together. 

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH (music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Timothy Allen McDonald) is a musical from the composers of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and DEAR EVAN HANSEN based on the favorite children’s book by Roald Dahl. This is the condensed Theater for Young Audiences version.  James is a bright orphan sent to live with his awful aunties Spiker and Sponge. But a series of mysterious events lead to the growth of a gigantic peach and an astonishing adventure.

The capable, mostly adult cast includes Delayne Bluth Dayton as Spiker, Brandalee Bluth Streeter as Sponge, Scotty Fletcher as Ladahlord, Cade Hixson as James, Ian Webb as Grasshopper, Kiley Todd Drake as Spider, Luke Logan as Earthworm, Hailey Bennett Sundwall as Ladybug, Richie Trimble as Centipede, and Kelsey Phillips Harrison as Woman 1.

One performer in particular demands to be called out.  Ethan Freestone as Man 1 is nothing less than delightful in his many roles.  Whether a Hollywood agent or a shark puppeteer, he throws himself into the part with full fervor, incorporating athletic dancing and appealing movement. 

The show’s direction by Lisa Hall and choreography by Kelsey Phillips Harrison are whimsical but grounded. 

The costumes by Lexi Goldsberry and puppets by Brienna Michaelis are absolutely stupendous with a jaunty vintage vibe, coordinating colors, and many creative flourishes.  

One defining aspect of Hale Academy productions is that they must be presented on the set of the concurrently running mainstage production. In this case it’s THE MUSIC MAN, designed by Jason Baldwin.  A cheery, white and pastel porch and pavilion, it fits well with the idea of a nostalgic Dover cottage and boardwalk.  However, it feels out of place after they leave England. 

Peach-colored curtains cleverly fill the pavilion to create an abstract peach, but the columns are a bit distracting, and the illusion may have paid off better if the entire piece were covered in cloth.  A large peach-colored drape dropped in front of the set once they enter the peach could also have solved the problem.  Still, it’s far from a dealbreaker. 

Fans of Roald Dahl and Pasek and Paul will find much to enjoy in this fanciful production.

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH plays through November 3, 2023.  For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Review: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Hale Center Theater Orem is Fanciful
