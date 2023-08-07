Review: Hale Centre Theatre's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Thriller is Enthrallingly Enigmatic

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN plays through November 11, 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 2 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Sundance Summer Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Sundance Summer Theatre
PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November Photo 4 PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

Review: Hale Centre Theatre's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Thriller is Enthrallingly Enigmatic

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, currently playing on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage, is a straight play murder mystery thriller (not the recent Broadway musical) that skillfully weaves the tale of a deception just as clever as but much more sinister than anything Frank Abagnale, Jr. employed. 

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN (by Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, based on the French play by Robert Thomas) played on Broadway in 1965.  Newlywed Daniel Corban is beside himself at the disappearance of his bride Elizabeth while on their honeymoon.  But when a stranger arrives claiming to be her, his sanity begins to be questioned by the police inspector on the case. 

Director Barta Heiner kept the dialogue and action rooted in reality, creating a chilling atmosphere and pulling the audience to the edge of their seats. 

Dallin Bradford carries the play as Daniel Corban (double cast with Bradley MacKay), emanating ratcheting dismay and panic as his life unravels around him.

He is well-matched by Jason Hackney as Inspector Levine (double cast with Chandler Bishop), David Weekes as Father Kelleher (double cast with Ben Henderson), and Meg Flinders as Elizabeth Corban (double cast with Megan Lynn Heaps).

Jakob Lau Smith Tice as Sydney (double cast with Derrick Dean), Emma Sutton as Mrs. Parker (double cast with Taylor McKay Barnes), and Ben Parkes as Everett Parker (double cast with Mark Fotheringham) round out the cast. 

The unit set by Jenn Taylor is a breathtaking two-story 1960s Catskills villa with a large staircase and groovy vintage décor.  The costume design by Dennis Wright and hair/makeup design by Krissa Lent are retro without being over the top.  The quality lighting by Marianne Ohran and projections by Josh Shipley are equally restrained.

This is a top-drawer production of an enthrallingly enigmatic play that happily hasn’t been oversaturated in the public consciousness.  It’s the perfect activity for fall’s arrival. 

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN plays through November 11, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Tickets on Sale Now Photo
Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets for Utah Symphony | Utah Opera’s highly-anticipated 2023-24 season went on sale with best-available main-floor seats for most performances available at just $25 for a limited time.

2
PEPPA PIGS SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November Photo
PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party! will be bringing back the loveable, cheeky little piggy in a brand-new interactive production filled with dancing, singing and puddle jumping. The live, family-friendly show will be coming to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on Saturday, November 4, at 2 p.m.

3
Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts Photo
Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts

An all new clip has been posted from The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Tuacahn Center For the Arts. Performances are now underway and run through October 20. Check out the video here!

4
Onstage Ogden Reveals On-Sale Date for 2023/2024 Season Photo
Onstage Ogden Reveals On-Sale Date for 2023/2024 Season

Get ready for an exciting season at Onstage Ogden! Tickets for the 2023/2024 Season go on sale on August 1. Don't miss the collaboration between Utah Symphony and Audra McDonald, the enchanting production of 'The Nutcracker' by Ballet West, and more. Find out all the details and book your tickets now.

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... (read more about this author)

Review: Hale Centre Theatre's FINDING NEMO, JR. is a Splashy Good TimeReview: Hale Centre Theatre's FINDING NEMO, JR. is a Splashy Good Time
Interview: Josh Strickland on His Final Time in TARZANInterview: Josh Strickland on His Final Time in TARZAN
Review: The World Premiere of THE PRINCIPLE WIFE is Compelling and NuancedReview: The World Premiere of THE PRINCIPLE WIFE is Compelling and Nuanced
Review: TARZAN at Tuacahn with Josh Strickland is EuphoricReview: TARZAN at Tuacahn with Josh Strickland is Euphoric

Videos

Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts Video Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pirates of Penzance
Off Broadway Theater (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coriolanus
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (6/30-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Cook Theater @Liahona Academy (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You