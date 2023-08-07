Review: Hale Centre Theatre's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Thriller is Enthrallingly Enigmatic

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, currently playing on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage, is a straight play murder mystery thriller (not the recent Broadway musical) that skillfully weaves the tale of a deception just as clever as but much more sinister than anything Frank Abagnale, Jr. employed.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN (by Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, based on the French play by Robert Thomas) played on Broadway in 1965. Newlywed Daniel Corban is beside himself at the disappearance of his bride Elizabeth while on their honeymoon. But when a stranger arrives claiming to be her, his sanity begins to be questioned by the police inspector on the case.

Director Barta Heiner kept the dialogue and action rooted in reality, creating a chilling atmosphere and pulling the audience to the edge of their seats.

Dallin Bradford carries the play as Daniel Corban (double cast with Bradley MacKay), emanating ratcheting dismay and panic as his life unravels around him.

He is well-matched by Jason Hackney as Inspector Levine (double cast with Chandler Bishop), David Weekes as Father Kelleher (double cast with Ben Henderson), and Meg Flinders as Elizabeth Corban (double cast with Megan Lynn Heaps).

Jakob Lau Smith Tice as Sydney (double cast with Derrick Dean), Emma Sutton as Mrs. Parker (double cast with Taylor McKay Barnes), and Ben Parkes as Everett Parker (double cast with Mark Fotheringham) round out the cast.

The unit set by Jenn Taylor is a breathtaking two-story 1960s Catskills villa with a large staircase and groovy vintage décor. The costume design by Dennis Wright and hair/makeup design by Krissa Lent are retro without being over the top. The quality lighting by Marianne Ohran and projections by Josh Shipley are equally restrained.

This is a top-drawer production of an enthrallingly enigmatic play that happily hasn’t been oversaturated in the public consciousness. It’s the perfect activity for fall’s arrival.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN plays through November 11, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre