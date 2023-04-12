Review: HAIRSPRAY at the Eccles Theater is Effervescent

A new national tour of HAIRSPRAY, adapted from the original 2002 Broadway production, has arrived at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, bringing with it effervescent joy.
HAIRSPRAY (book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman) is a Tony-winning Best Musical based on the 1988 film of the same name, which was adapted into an outstanding musical film in 2007 followed by a live television event in 2016. Set in the early 1960s, it follows Tracy Turnblad, a plus-sized teenager with a big heart who first dreams of dancing on a local television show and then fights to integrate it.
Niki Metcalf is a bubbly, likeable Tracy with a stirring singing voice that especially shines in "I Can Hear the Bells." She is paired well with the suave Nick Cortazzo as Link, who pops as a performer and is also fully invested in the character's inner turmoil.
Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), who is known for his stint on RuPaul's Drag Race and several television/film appearances, slays the role of Edna, underscoring both the tender and bold facets of her personality. His shared stage time with the funny Ralph Prentice Daniel as Wilbur is especially enjoyable.
Other memorable performances come from Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Lauren Johnson as Motormouth Maybelle, Charlie Bryant II as Seaweed, Emery Henderson as Penny, Addison Garner as Velma, and Carly Haig as Amber (normally played by Ryahn Evers).
The choreography by Robbie Roby (originally by Jerry Mitchell) is performed with pizazz and never-ending energy by the young, well-rehearsed ensemble.
The scenic design by David Rockwell, while scaled down and sometimes slightly sparse, replicates much of the fun retro look of the original production, and the Broadway costumes by William Ivey Long are there in all their sensational glory.
The lighting design by Paul Miller (originally by Kenneth Posner) leaves shadows on supporting actors' faces in some moments, but overall adds much to the infectiously jubilant vibe baked into every aspect of the show.
HAIRSPRAY plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 16, 2023. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
