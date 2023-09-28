Pioneer Theatre Company to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW﻿ in October

Pioneer Theatre Company will present a live theatrical version of the cult classic rock musical The Rocky Horror Show from October 20-31, 2023. The limited run features special late night performances and a rotating cast of notable Utahns as Narrator. The production is described as follows:

A groundbreaking cult musical and beloved glam rock tribute to B-horror films, The Rocky Horror Show returns with some of the most iconic characters in musical theatre history: squares Brad and Janet, mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter, his “monster,” and, of course, a swath of drive-in usherettes and creepy sidekicks.

While Pioneer Theatre Company has presented The Rocky Horror Show previously (in 2014 and 2015) in concert form, the 2023 mounting marks the company's first full production of the glam rock spectacular. PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg helmed the initial two concerts and once again directs and choreographs.

“To say that Rocky Horror is a beloved show for Pioneer Theatre Company audiences would be an understatement. In fact, when I announced the upcoming season titles during my curtain speeches this past spring, The Rocky Horror Show was always met with the loudest applause” said Azenberg. “As the stage production is now officially 50 years young, we’re thrilled to present a fully-realized version to all who want to ‘Time Warp’ with us this Halloween season.”

CAST & CREATIVE

Returning to The Rocky Horror Show, after appearing in both previous concert versions, are David Beach* as Dr. Scott and Ginger Bess* as Magenta. Beach appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten!, Mamma Mia!, Urinetown, and many others. Bess’ PTC credits include Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, RENT, Sunset Boulevard, Chess, among others.

Also returning to PTC are Micki Martinez* (The Prom, In the Heights) as Columbia, Alanna Saunders* (Once on This Island) as Janet, and Alex Walton* (Scapin) as Brad.

Making their respective PTC debuts are Michael Dalke* (Pretty Woman: The Musical National Tour) as Rocky, Jeremiah James* (recent Nick Arnstein standby in Funny Girl on Broadway) as Frank, André Jordan* (Diana the Musical on Broadway) as Eddie, and Hernando Umana* (Kinky Boots on Broadway) as Riff Raff.

For the role of the Narrator, PTC has announced a rotating selection of notable Utahns: Journalist and Advocate Randall Carlisle, REALTOR©/Principal Broker/Community Activist Babs De Lay, and Former Utah State Senator and Co-founder of The Divine Assembly Steve Urquhart. [Note: Narrator performance schedule can be found further down in this release.]

Comprising the ensemble of “Phantoms” are Lauren Crutcher, Jordan Cruz, Evan Latta, Lila Prince, and James Wong.

Joining Azenberg on the creative team are Scenic Designer George Maxwell (Sweeney Todd, Something Rotten!), Costume Designer Aaron Swenson (The Rocky Horror Show), Lighting Designer Aaron Spivey (Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Othello), Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (The Prom, A Christmas Story - The Musical), Hair and Makeup Supervisor Byron Batista (national tours of Anastasia and Frozen), and Production Stage Manager Emily Nacrissa Griffith* (Putting It Together).

INTERACTIVE PROP KITS

An integral and iconic part of the Rocky Horror experience is the Prop Kit. During the performance, at the urging of the Narrator, audience members become part of the storytelling with a pre-assembled group of show-specific props. The kits are now available for pre-order for $5, or can be purchased at the performance. Pre-ordering a kit is recommended. Please note that homemade/outside/non-PTC kits or props will not be permitted into the theatre.

LOGE GALLERY

During the run of The Rocky Horror Show, Pioneer Theatre Company will present “A Lifetime of Costume Design: The Work of David Kay Mickelsen” in the Loge Gallery. The exhibit will feature sketches and renderings from the storied career of designer Mickelsen, whose PTC credits include Newsies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Into the Woods, Paint Your Wagon, I Hate Hamlet, among others.

In addition to Pioneer Theatre Company, Mickelsen’s work has appeared across the country at the Guthrie, Berkeley Rep., the Geffen, Northlight, Denver Center Theatre Company, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis, Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., Cleveland Playhouse, the Williamstown and Sundance Theatre Festivals, the Tennessee, St. Louis, San Diego and New Mexico Repertory Theatres, the Arizona and Geva Theatre Companies and the Oregon, Colorado, Utah and Illinois Shakespeare Festivals. The exhibited work will be made available for purchase through the PTC Box Office.

TICKETS

﻿The Rocky Horror Show runs from October 20 through 31 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling PTC’s Box Office at 801-581-6961.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.