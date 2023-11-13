Pioneer Theatre Company Presents 2023 US Holiday Exclusive Production Of CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah's premier professional theatre, presents a new musical stage adaptation of the classic holiday film Christmas in Connecticut from December 1-16, 2023. While the musical had its world premiere at the Goodspeed in Connecticut during the 2022 holiday season, the show's creators continue to develop and fine-tune the work, making the PTC mounting an all-new experience for audiences—and the only production of Christmas in Connecticut in the U.S. during the 2023 holiday season. The story is described as follows:

From the bucolic paradise of her Connecticut farm, famed Smart Housekeeping columnist Liz Lane dishes out advice on marriage, cooking, and homemaking to eager housewives across the country. There are just a few small details of which her readers aren't aware: Liz actually lives in a tiny New York City apartment, she has never been married, and she can't cook. When a beloved war hero who is a fan of the columnist is invited by Liz's publisher to Christmas on the nonexistent farm, a musical comedy of errors ensues!

“Pioneer Theatre Company patrons are constantly asking for holiday programming outside of the usual fare—no offense to A Christmas Carol or The Nutcracker. So, Christmas in Connecticut came to PTC at the perfect time,” says PTC Artistic Director (and the show's choreographer) Karen Azenberg. “This production sees PTC once again serving as a developmental space for new works and reinforces our mission to bring our audiences top-notch theatre they won't find anywhere else in the state. Most importantly, fans of the original film will be delighted to see the story realized with a 21st-century sensibility.”

Featured in the cast are PTC alums Gerry McIntyre* (A Christmas Carol, also Director/Choreographer for this season's Bonnie & Clyde) as Alexander Yardley; Jamen Nanthakumar* (Mary Stuart, Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley) as Mario De Luca; as well as ensemble members Andy Frank* (A Christmas Story – The Musical, Hello, Dolly!); Tyler Symone* (A Christmas Story – The Musical); Evan Latta (The Rocky Horror Show, The Prom); Lila Prince (The Rocky Horror Show, The Prom); and Myles Tracy (Hello, Dolly!, Mamma Mia!).

Making their respective PTC debuts are David Girolmo* (Broadway's War Paint and Candide) as Felix Bassenak; Tiffany Denise Hobbs* (Waitress on Broadway, The Lion King National Tour) as Gladys Higgenbottom; Alyse Alan Louis* (Broadway's Amélie, Mamma Mia!) as Liz Sandor; Christian Magby* (The Flash on The CW, One Night in Miami on Amazon) as Jefferson Jones; Eric William Morris* (Broadway's King Kong, Coram Boy) as Victor Beecham; Linda Mugleston* (Broadway's The Music Man, My Fair Lady) as Norah O'Connor; RJ Vaillancourt* (Saint Joan at Manhattan Theatre Club, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon) as Dudley Beecham; and ensemble member Sophia Campagna (The Lighting Thief at the U).

Christmas in Connecticut features lyrics by Jonathan Larson Award recipient Amanda Yesnowitz, music by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland (composer of Paradise Square and Little Women—not to mention a PTC alum as Musical Supervisor/Orchestrator on the world premiere of Shucked), and a book by Emmy Award winner Patrick Pacheco and celebrated entertainment journalist Erik Forrest Jackson.

With over 40 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional directing credits, Shelley Butler returns to PTC, having previously directed Mary Stuart and The Dust People (2023 Play-by-Play Series). Butler is joined on the Creative Team by Musical Director & Conductor Helen Gregory; Choreographer (and PTC Artistic Director) Karen Azenberg; Scenic & Costume Designer Lex Liang; Lighting Designer Robert Aguilar; Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard; and Hair & Makeup Designer Cynthia Johnson. James O. Hansen* is Production Stage Manager.

Continuing with its longstanding tradition of partnering with local nonprofits to which patrons can donate, PTC will host a giving station in the lobby to benefit the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System. The mission of the VA “is one of service to more than 27 million Veterans who have so unselfishly served their country.” The partnership has extra significance as the Christmas in Connecticut character Jefferson Jones is a WWII Veteran.

During the production's run, patrons are encouraged to bring unused personal care items; new clothing, socks, and underwear; winter clothing items; books, puzzles, games, art supplies; blankets; and kitchen supplies/tools. For more information about donating money, volunteering, or items that can be accepted for donation, visit the organization's official website.

During the run of Christmas in Connecticut, Pioneer Theatre Company will present “Curtain Call” in the Loge Gallery. The exhibit is a collaboration with the Intermountain Society of Artists, an organization which seeks to “provide an environment for artists that inspires, challenges, educates, encourages and assists them in the pursuit of excellence in the creation, enjoyment and sharing of art in the intermountain area.” Selected works will be available to purchase through the PTC Box Office.

Christmas in Connecticut runs from December 1 through 16 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.