Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's THE MUSIC MAN

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce THE MUSIC MAN playing from Oct. 06 to Nov. 18, 2023.

"Harold Hill is headed back to town in The Music Man! One of the most popular musicals of all time, the current and classic Broadway hit marches its way to the HCTO stage. With a little something for everyone, grab your trombone and join the band for this family favorite!"

THE MUSIC MAN will run from Oct. 06 to Nov. 18, 2023 nightly at 7:30 PM, with select Saturday matinees at 12 PM and 4 PM, dark on Sunday.

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director/Choreographer is Jennifer Hill Barlow, Music Director is Justin Bills, Associate Choreographer is Amelia Rose Moore, Dialect Coach is Dianna Graham, with Percussion Instruction by Jason Sanders, Trombone Instruction by Lizzy Bean, Trumpet Instruction by Kate Gabbitas, and Saxophone Instruction by Mike Larsen, Derek Crane, and Clint Roberts.

The Production Stage Manager is Meagan M. Downey, Assistant Stage Manager is Ashtyn Waters, Production Manager/Lighting Designer is by Joseph Governale, and Technical Director is Jason Grant. Set Design is by Jason Baldwin, Sound Design by Cole McClure, Costume Design by Elizabeth Banks, Hair & Makeup Design by Laura Bikman. Assistant Designers are Bekah Wilbur, Melinda Wilks, Emilie Ronhaar. Properties by Linda Hale.

CAST LIST:

Character - MWF Cast; TThS Cast

Harold Hill: Bronson Dameron / Ryan Shepherd

Marian Paroo: Brittany Sanders / Cecily Ellis-Bills

Marcelus Washburn: Dustin Bolt / Scott Rollins

Mrs. Paroo: Marcie Jacobsen / Mary Jane Smith

Winthrop Paroo: Porter McCormick / Wyatt Bills

Amaryllis Britt: Tessa Jensen / Naomi Sharette

Mayor Shinn: Shawn Lynn / Michael Smith

Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn: Julia Jolley / Bonnie Wilson Whitlock

Charlie Cowell: David Morley-Walker / Joseph Kyle Rogan

Constable Locke: Bryan Harper / Kye Tanner

Olin Britt: Thomas Wood / Jeffrey Sundwall

Ewart Dunlop: Jason Baldwin / Carson Davies

Oliver Hix: Ryan Withers / Daniel Clegg

Jacey Squires: Davis Underwood / Nathan Wawro

Ethel Toffelmeier: Amanda Baugh / Kalena Nelson

Alma Hix: Brandalee Bluth Streeter / Shannon Eden

Mrs. Squires: Emily Hawkes / Merci Hase

Maud Dunlop: Mindy Taylor / Amy Hixson

Tommy Djilas: Evan Naef / Izzy Arrieta

Zaneeta Shinn: Ella Bleu Bradford / Claire Beck

Gracie Shinn: Afton Grace Higbee / Maria Stephens

Irma Mason: Olivia Dayton / Abigail Viehweg

Margel Gluck: Grace Oborn / Lauren Bonner

Davey Squires: Stiveni "Boogie" Iongi / Cade Hixson

Linus Dunlop: Samuel Peñate / Jack Milner

Barney Hix: Nicholas Peterson / Matthew Peterson

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.