Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's THE MUSIC MAN

THE MUSIC MAN will run from Oct. 06 to Nov. 18, 2023.
Hale Center Theater Orem will produce THE MUSIC MAN playing from Oct. 06 to Nov. 18, 2023.
Check out the production photos below!
Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the website at the link below.
"Harold Hill is headed back to town in The Music Man! One of the most popular musicals of all time, the current and classic Broadway hit marches its way to the HCTO stage. With a little something for everyone, grab your trombone and join the band for this family favorite!"
THE MUSIC MAN will run from Oct. 06 to Nov. 18, 2023 nightly at 7:30 PM, with select Saturday matinees at 12 PM and 4 PM, dark on Sunday.
Director/Choreographer is Jennifer Hill Barlow, Music Director is Justin Bills, Associate Choreographer is Amelia Rose Moore, Dialect Coach is Dianna Graham, with Percussion Instruction by Jason Sanders, Trombone Instruction by Lizzy Bean, Trumpet Instruction by Kate Gabbitas, and Saxophone Instruction by Mike Larsen, Derek Crane, and Clint Roberts.
The Production Stage Manager is Meagan M. Downey, Assistant Stage Manager is Ashtyn Waters, Production Manager/Lighting Designer is by Joseph Governale, and Technical Director is Jason Grant. Set Design is by Jason Baldwin, Sound Design by Cole McClure, Costume Design by Elizabeth Banks, Hair & Makeup Design by Laura Bikman. Assistant Designers are Bekah Wilbur, Melinda Wilks, Emilie Ronhaar. Properties by Linda Hale.
Character - MWF Cast; TThS Cast
Harold Hill: Bronson Dameron / Ryan Shepherd
Marian Paroo: Brittany Sanders / Cecily Ellis-Bills
Marcelus Washburn: Dustin Bolt / Scott Rollins
Mrs. Paroo: Marcie Jacobsen / Mary Jane Smith
Winthrop Paroo: Porter McCormick / Wyatt Bills
Amaryllis Britt: Tessa Jensen / Naomi Sharette
Mayor Shinn: Shawn Lynn / Michael Smith
Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn: Julia Jolley / Bonnie Wilson Whitlock
Charlie Cowell: David Morley-Walker / Joseph Kyle Rogan
Constable Locke: Bryan Harper / Kye Tanner
Olin Britt: Thomas Wood / Jeffrey Sundwall
Ewart Dunlop: Jason Baldwin / Carson Davies
Oliver Hix: Ryan Withers / Daniel Clegg
Jacey Squires: Davis Underwood / Nathan Wawro
Ethel Toffelmeier: Amanda Baugh / Kalena Nelson
Alma Hix: Brandalee Bluth Streeter / Shannon Eden
Mrs. Squires: Emily Hawkes / Merci Hase
Maud Dunlop: Mindy Taylor / Amy Hixson
Tommy Djilas: Evan Naef / Izzy Arrieta
Zaneeta Shinn: Ella Bleu Bradford / Claire Beck
Gracie Shinn: Afton Grace Higbee / Maria Stephens
Irma Mason: Olivia Dayton / Abigail Viehweg
Margel Gluck: Grace Oborn / Lauren Bonner
Davey Squires: Stiveni "Boogie" Iongi / Cade Hixson
Linus Dunlop: Samuel Peñate / Jack Milner
Barney Hix: Nicholas Peterson / Matthew Peterson
Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.
Photo Credit: SUZY O PHOTOGRAPHY
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Cecily Ellis-Bills
Ryan Shepherd & Cecily Ellis-Bills
Ryan Shepherd & Cecily Ellis-Bills
Ryan Shepherd & Cecily Ellis-Bills
Ryan Shepherd & Cecily Ellis-Bills
Ryan Shepherd & Cecily Ellis-Bills, Ella Bradford, Claire Beck, Izzy Arrieta, Evan Naef, Boogi Longi, Cade Hixson, Afton Grace Higbee, Maria Stephens
Ryan Shepherd & Cecily Ellis-Bills
Brittany Sanders
Brittany Sanders
Brittany Sanders
Brittany Sanders
Brittany Sanders
Brittany Sanders
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders, Ella Bradford, Claire Beck, Izzy Arrieta, Evan Naef, Boogi Longi, Cade Hixson, Afton Grace Higbee, Maria Stephens
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders, Ella Bradford, Claire Beck, Izzy Arrieta, Evan Naef, Boogi Longi, Cade Hixson, Afton Grace Higbee, Maria Stephens
Bronson Dameron & Brittany Sanders
