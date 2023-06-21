Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is now playing at Tuacahn Ampitheatre.

Get a first look at photos below!



This rendition of the classic Roald Dahl story is the perfect combination of heart and spectacle, along with the kind of rich storytelling to which Tuacahn audiences have grown accustomed.



Designed by many of the same team that brought last year’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and 2021’s Beauty and the Beast to life, audiences will be transported the moment they walk into the Outdoor Amphitheatre and see the stage.





Leading the tour through this confectionary wonderland is none other than Willy Wonka himself, played by the energetic and enthusiastic Jonathan Wagner, who returns to Tuacahn after making a strong name for himself as the wild and crazy substitute music teacher Dewey Finn in Tuacahn’s 2021 production of School of Rock.





Casting actual children in the child roles is something that sets this production apart from the Broadway version (in which adults played all the roles except for Charlie Bucket) and it’s something that adds to the magic and playfulness of these delightful characters.



Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs through mid-October in the Outdoor Amphitheatre.