Photo/Video: Check Out BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Tuacahn Center for the Arts

Tuacahn Amphitheatre is presenting Beauty and the Beast May 7 - Oct 23, 2021. Relive this "tale as old as time" with Belle and the Beast on their journey to learn to love and be loved in return. Your whole family will love this musical filled with Tuacahn Magic.

Check out photos below!

A stunning 1,920-seat outdoor theatre, Tuacahn Amphitheatre has been captivating audiences for over two decades with its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and its unique "water magic"! With its distinctively beautiful setting, spectacular productions and sell out shows, year after year, it's no wonder Tuacahn Amphitheatre is Utah's premier spot for entertainment!

For more information visit: https://www.tuacahn.org/.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells